P.J. Fleck goes high after Jerry Kill’s low blows

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Jerry Kill fired the shot — or, more precisely, shots — but his target won’t respond in kind.

During an interview on SiriusXM earlier this week, Kill, the former Minnesota head coach, launched a blistering verbal assault on P.J. Fleck, the current Minnesota head coach.  Kill, who had Fleck on his Northern Illinois coaching staff for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, stepped down as the Gophers’ coach in October of 2015 amidst health concerns and was replaced by his long-time lieutenant Tracy Claeys, who was fired amidst controversy a year later.

Kill blasted the university’s decision to rid themselves of Claeys at the time — “I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium and I won’t be stepping foot back at the university,” the coach said — even as he was initially supportive of Fleck taking over the program. Per Kill in this week’s interview, he spoke to Fleck once since he took over the Gophers, and “it wasn’t good. … That’s the last time.”

“Do I still root for the Gophers? I do. Do I enjoy him running up and down the sideline? No. Do I think that he’s about the players? No. He’s about himself,” Kill said Tuesday, adding, “I just lost a lot of respect.”

Thursday, during his own radio appearance, Fleck was given the opportunity to respond — and opted to kill his former boss with kindness.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Listen, I’ve got a lot of respect for Jerry Kill, I always will,” Fleck said on AM-1130 radio during halftime of the Gophers men’s basketball game. “I’ve learned so much from him. … I’m really sorry that he feels that way. I’m not sure where that came from.

“But I do know this: We’re focused on our team. I wish him all the best in the next journey of his life being an athletic director, and I hope he’s OK.

“The one thing that’s really important to me is our players. Always has been, always will be,” Fleck added, most certainly a nod to Kill’s “he’s about himself” shot.

Taking over a Gophers team that went 9-4 in Claeys’ lone full season as head coach, Fleck has gone 5-7 and 7-6 in Fleck’s first two years.

Kentucky stays in-house by promoting Brad White to defensive coordinator

By Kevin McGuireFeb 22, 2019, 4:31 PM EST
After losing a defensive coordinator to the NFL, Kentucky has elevated Brad White from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Kentucky announced the in-house promotion to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff on Friday afternoon, with White formally replacing Matt House as defensive coordinator. In addition, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow has been given the title of associate head coach.

“I’m very confident in Coach White’s ability to lead the defense,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a released statement. “He did a tremendous job fundamentally developing our players last season. He has always given great support with ‘big-picture’ ideas on defense and I’m excited about what he will do to take us to another level. ”

White has been on the Kentucky coaching staff last year after six years as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts. White received plenty of praise for helping to maximize the potential of linebacker Josh Allen to becoming one of the top defensive players in the country. White will retain his role as an outside linebackers coach on top of his new responsibilities as defensive coordinator.

Marrow is a veteran on the Kentucky coaching staff under Stoops, as he has been in Lexington for the past seven seasons. Under his watch, Kentucky’s recruiting efforts have resulted in improving the overall roster quality and depth in one of the most competitive conferences and regions in the nation. The fruits of that labor paid off with a 10-win season in 2018. Like White, Marrow will continue to hold his previous titles as tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison.

House left Kentucky for a job with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, where he takes on the role of linebackers coach for the AFC West franchise.

Iowa confirms addition of grad transfer Zach VanValkenburg

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2019, 3:57 PM EST
Now it’s officially official.

Over the weekend, Zach VanValkenburg announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to Iowa to continue his collegiate playing career.  Early Friday afternoon, the Hawkeyes confirmed that VanValkenburg has signed a National Letter of Intent and joined the UI football program.

VanValkenburg comes to Iowa City from Div. II Hillsdale College as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Big Ten school in 2019.  Including this coming season, the defensive lineman has two years of eligibility remaining.

This past season, VanValkenburg, who is joining a team that lost all four of its 2018 line starters, was credited with 14½ tackles for loss and 8½ sacks.  The 6-4, 266-pound end also accounted for three forced fumbles.

Alabama, West Virginia announce future home-and-home

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Country roads could be taking Nick Saban home again.  Maybe.

Friday afternoon, both Alabama and West Virginia announced a future home-and-home series between the two football programs.  The Crimson Tide will travel to Morgantown on September 5, 2026, with the Mountaineers returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 4, 2027.

Saban, a native of the state of West Virginia, would be 74 years old for that first game at Milan Puskar Stadium (he turns 75 in October of 2026).

“We are pleased to be able to add another premier, non-conference opponent to our future home-and-homes with West Virginia,” read a statement from Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. “This series gives our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans the opportunity to play in and experience outstanding on-campus matchups to open the 2026 and 2027 seasons. As we continue to build out our future schedules, we will work to include even more home-and-homes of this caliber.”

“I would like to thank Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne for his help in putting together this SEC/Big 12 home-and-home matchup,” Byrne’s counterpart, WVU’s Shane Lyons, said in a statement. “With its great tradition and history, it will be exciting to host the Crimson Tide in Morgantown, and it will provide our fans with a great trip to visit Tuscaloosa the following season. Our non-conference football scheduling and the quality of opponents we are playing continue to be second to none.”

The two football programs have met once previously, a season-opening win for Alabama in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Vanderbilt announces contract extension for Derek Mason

By John TaylorFeb 22, 2019, 1:06 PM EST
Despite putting up his fifth straight sub-.500 season during his five years in Nashville, Derek Mason has again been rewarded by his employer.

In a press release Friday, Vanderbilt announced that Mason, along with two other head coaches in other sports, is on the receiving end of a contract extension from the university.  The length of the extension was not divulged.

Also not divulged were any financial enhancements that may have been included as part of the amended contract.  Mason’s $2.8 million salary in 2018 was 12th in the 14-team SEC, ahead of only Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead ($2.6 million) and Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2.35 million).

“We are excited to keep Derek, [bowling head coach] John [Williamson] and [men’s golf head coach] Scott [Limbaugh] on West End for years to come,” said athletic director Malcolm Turner in a statement. “Their leadership remains vital to building Vanderbilt’s consistent level of success. We look forward to continuing to find additional ways to help grow and support these and all of our varsity programs as we compete for championships.”

James Franklin went 9-4 in each of his last two seasons at Vandy before leaving for Penn State.  Since replacing Franklin, Mason has gone 24-38 overall and 9-31 in SEC play.  The Commodores have lost at least seven games in each of Mason’s five seasons, hitting that number in the loss column each of the past three years.

On the positive side, Mason is one of just two Vandy football coaches who has led the Commodores to multiple bowl berths — Franklin, obviously, is the other — while they’ve beaten in-state rival Tennessee three straight times for the first time since the 1920s.