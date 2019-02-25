Three men arrested for allegedly stealing John Deere vehicle from LSU football facility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, if this isn’t the most unbelievably believable story you’ve ever seen.

Three men have been arrested for stealing a John Deer vehicle from LSU’s football facility early Sunday morning. According to an arrest report obtained by The Advocate, security footage showed 22-year-old Tyler Jones, 21-year-old Daryl Lally and 22-year-old Robert Nicklas driving a John Deere Gator XUV utility vehicle from LSU’s football facility down North Stadium Drive to the Huey P. Long Fieldhouse at 2:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Given the men’s ages, it would be natural to assume the trio are LSU students, but that information was not available as of press time.

LSU police officers spotted the men at the intersection of Baton Rouge’s Dalrymple and Cypress drives, where they were apprehended. Two of the men attempted to flee the scene. Lally, who was driving the vehicle, showed a .162 blood alcohol content after agreeing to a field sobriety test, and was subsequently charged with first-offense DWI.

All three men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle.