Western Michigan QB Wyatt Rector transfers to Florida State

Wyatt Rector grew up a Florida fan, but he’s now a Seminole through and through.
A native of Leesburg, Fla., in the Orlando area, Rector was a 3-star recruit out of high school but did not draw offers from any of the Power 5 schools in the area, so he signed with Western Michigan in 2018. After totaling just one carry for two yards as a true freshman, Rector decided to leave Kalamazoo and originally planned to transfer to Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, N.C.
Instead, Rector has decided to walk on with his childhood team’s arch-rivals.
“Honestly it’s like a dream come true,” Rector told Noles247. “Growing up I was a Florida fan, but getting love from FSU in high school and not Florida, I was like ‘I was rooting for wrong team my entire life.’
“During the recruiting process [in high school], I went to FSU games. The people, the football, the atmosphere is amazing. I love it. I cannot wait to get started.”
Rector is expected to add much-needed depth for the Seminoles’ quarterback room. Rising junior James Blackman is entrenched as the starter, particularly after Deondre Francois‘ dismissal, and Rector will effort to be Blackman’s backup — that is, if the NCAA lets him. Citing a coaching change at WMU, Rector will appeal for a hardship waiver and, if granted, he would be able to play immediately as a redshirt freshman at Florida State. If not, he would have to sit out 2019 and compete as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.
For now, Oregon’s 2024 and 2026 schedules appear to be settled. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, citing information obtained from copies of contracts in a state records request, Oregon will host Idaho in 2024 and Portland State in 2026. Both additions give Oregon a full 12-game schedule for each season.
Oregon will reportedly host Idaho in a season-opening contest on Aug. 31, 2024. Idaho, the former FBS program that moved down to the FCS level in 2018, will be paid $675,000 in guaranteed money from the Ducks. Oregon will then host Portland State on Sept. 19, 2026 with guaranteed pay of $590,000 for the game.
In non-conference play, Oregon will also host Texas Tech of the Big 12 and Boise State of the Mountain West Conference in 2024. The Ducks are also scheduled for a road game at Hawaii, which allows Oregon to play a 13th game if the Ducks choose to do so. NCAA scheduling rules allow for a 13th game if a team is scheduled to play a game at Hawaii to help offset the cost of traveling to Hawaii with a home game for revenue purposes.
In 2026, Oregon will host Boise State and play at Oklahoma State in addition to their non-conference game against Portland State. The Pac-12 plays a nine-game conference schedule, which rounds out the schedule for the Ducks.
Oregon will begin the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas against Auburn. Other future opponents for Oregon include Ohio State (2020, 2021), Georgia (2022 in Atlanta), Baylor (2027, 2028), and Michigan State (2029, 2030).
Generally speaking, it’s never a good thing to refer to yourself as a “new Hitler.” There may be an exception to that rule, but I’m not coming up with one right now.
Jason Brown is learning that the hard way right now.
The head coach at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., and star of the Netflix series Last Chance U has resigned after referring himself as such to a German player over text messages.
As first published by the Montgomery (Kan.) County Chronicle, Brown and German player Alexandros Alexiou engaged in a conversation through text message over the player’s disciplinary points within the program. During the conversation, Brown wrote, according to screenshots published by the paper:
410pm on field u German f—k. u have 17 points toward your 25 points … u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out your life.
ICC president Daniel Barwick condemned the statement in a statement to KOAM-TV:
Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time.
Now, Brown has issued his statement of resignation through a Twitter post, crediting himself for graduating ICC’s players while blaming the Montgomery County Chronicle for his ouster.
After chronicling East Mississippi Community College in Seasons 1 and 2, Last Chance U moved to ICC in Season 3 and announced in August it would return to Independence in Season 4. That season will follow the Pirates through their since-completed 2018 season, so it’s possible Brown’s resignation will not be covered by the show.
Well, if this isn’t the most unbelievably believable story you’ve ever seen.
Three men have been arrested for stealing a John Deer vehicle from LSU’s football facility early Sunday morning. According to an arrest report obtained by The Advocate, security footage showed 22-year-old Tyler Jones, 21-year-old Daryl Lally and 22-year-old Robert Nicklas driving a John Deere Gator XUV utility vehicle from LSU’s football facility down North Stadium Drive to the Huey P. Long Fieldhouse at 2:36 a.m. on Sunday.
Given the men’s ages, it would be natural to assume the trio are LSU students, but that information was not available as of press time.
LSU police officers spotted the men at the intersection of Baton Rouge’s Dalrymple and Cypress drives, where they were apprehended. Two of the men attempted to flee the scene. Lally, who was driving the vehicle, showed a .162 blood alcohol content after agreeing to a field sobriety test, and was subsequently charged with first-offense DWI.
All three men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Troy linebacker Tron Folsom will enter his name into the portal to pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere, he announced on Friday.
“After talking it over with my family,” Folsom wrote in statement posted to his Twitter account through his iPhone’s Notes app, “I will enter my name in the transfer portal and re-open my recruitment as a graduate transfer in the spring. I have no specific schools in mind and will be open minded during this process.”
A native of Alma, Ga., Folsom spent four years at Troy. He redshirted in 2015 and steadily improved from there, posting 23 tackles as a freshman, then shot up to 80 stops as a sophomore in 2017. He was named a Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree for that season, then again in 2018 after leading the Trojans with 79 tackles to go with eight TFLs and a pair of sacks.
While it didn’t work out in his first go-round out of Bacon County High School, at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Folsom should draw plenty of Power 5 interest in his second trip through the recruitment process.