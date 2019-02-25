Western Michigan QB Wyatt Rector transfers to Florida State

Wyatt Rector grew up a Florida fan, but he’s now a Seminole through and through.

A native of Leesburg, Fla., in the Orlando area, Rector was a 3-star recruit out of high school but did not draw offers from any of the Power 5 schools in the area, so he signed with Western Michigan in 2018. After totaling just one carry for two yards as a true freshman, Rector decided to leave Kalamazoo and originally planned to transfer to Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, N.C.

Instead, Rector has decided to walk on with his childhood team’s arch-rivals.

“Honestly it’s like a dream come true,” Rector told Noles247. “Growing up I was a Florida fan, but getting love from FSU in high school and not Florida, I was like ‘I was rooting for wrong team my entire life.’

“During the recruiting process [in high school], I went to FSU games. The people, the football, the atmosphere is amazing. I love it. I cannot wait to get started.”

Rector is expected to add much-needed depth for the Seminoles’ quarterback room. Rising junior James Blackman is entrenched as the starter, particularly after Deondre Francois‘ dismissal, and Rector will effort to be Blackman’s backup — that is, if the NCAA lets him. Citing a coaching change at WMU, Rector will appeal for a hardship waiver and, if granted, he would be able to play immediately as a redshirt freshman at Florida State. If not, he would have to sit out 2019 and compete as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.