Georgia Tech announces five future games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Starting the season after next, Georgia Tech fans will trek to a different locale to watch the Yellow Jackets play a handful of home football games.

Confirming speculation that surfaced Monday, Tech officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it will play a total of five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the next five years, one in each season. For the 2022 game, Tech will square off against national power Clemson on Labor Day as the second of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

The first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game that year will be played Sept. 3 and features Georgia vs. Oregon.

Notre Dame will account for two of the contests in the five-game “neutral-site series” at the stadium that sits a mile from Tech’s campus– Nov. 14 of 2020, Oct. 19 of 2024. The dates and opponents for the other two games (2021, 2023) are to be determined.

GEORGIA TECH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR TODD STANSBURY

“I’m excited for Georgia Tech, our student-athletes and our fans to have the opportunity to showcase our football program annually in one of the most recognizable and state-of-the-art facilities in the world, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium helps us meet several objectives for the future of our program, including further establishing ourselves as a premier brand in the Atlanta sports culture, giving our student-athletes the opportunity to perform in one of the NFL’s top stadiums and providing our fans with an ultra-modern gameday experience. I’m grateful to extend the outstanding partnerships that we enjoy with AMB Sports & Entertainment, the Atlanta Falcons and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and look forward to bringing the great tradition of Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

GEORGIA TECH HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS

“The city of Atlanta goes hand-in-hand with the brand of Georgia Tech football, so taking advantage of the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s premier sports venue on an annual basis is a great development for our program. Being able to play the majority of our home games in the greatest setting in all of college football, Bobby Dodd Stadium, while also having the opportunity to showcase our program in one of the finest facilities in the entire world – located nine-tenths of a mile from our campus – each season is a win-win and will be a unique feature of Georgia Tech football. It will be great motivation for our team, exciting for our fans and a great selling point for recruits to play on a stage as big as Mercedes-Benz Stadium.“