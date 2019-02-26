Georgia Tech announces five future games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Starting the season after next, Georgia Tech fans will trek to a different locale to watch the Yellow Jackets play a handful of home football games.
Confirming speculation that surfaced Monday, Tech officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it will play a total of five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the next five years, one in each season. For the 2022 game, Tech will square off against national power Clemson on Labor Day as the second of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
The first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game that year will be played Sept. 3 and features Georgia vs. Oregon.
Notre Dame will account for two of the contests in the five-game “neutral-site series” at the stadium that sits a mile from Tech’s campus– Nov. 14 of 2020, Oct. 19 of 2024. The dates and opponents for the other two games (2021, 2023) are to be determined.
GEORGIA TECH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR TODD STANSBURY
“I’m excited for Georgia Tech, our student-athletes and our fans to have the opportunity to showcase our football program annually in one of the most recognizable and state-of-the-art facilities in the world, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium helps us meet several objectives for the future of our program, including further establishing ourselves as a premier brand in the Atlanta sports culture, giving our student-athletes the opportunity to perform in one of the NFL’s top stadiums and providing our fans with an ultra-modern gameday experience. I’m grateful to extend the outstanding partnerships that we enjoy with AMB Sports & Entertainment, the Atlanta Falcons and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and look forward to bringing the great tradition of Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
GEORGIA TECH HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS
“The city of Atlanta goes hand-in-hand with the brand of Georgia Tech football, so taking advantage of the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s premier sports venue on an annual basis is a great development for our program. Being able to play the majority of our home games in the greatest setting in all of college football, Bobby Dodd Stadium, while also having the opportunity to showcase our program in one of the finest facilities in the entire world – located nine-tenths of a mile from our campus – each season is a win-win and will be a unique feature of Georgia Tech football. It will be great motivation for our team, exciting for our fans and a great selling point for recruits to play on a stage as big as Mercedes-Benz Stadium.“
Yet again, NFL poaching has cost an FBS head coach one of his key assistants.
The latest to feel such a loss is Butch Davis, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting that Everett Withers, Florida International’s new defensive coordinator, is leaving the college game to take a job on Pat Shurmur‘s New York Giants coaching staff. It’s expected Withers will take over as defensive backs coach for Lou Anarumo, who the Cincinnati Bengals, after sniffing around a pair of Power Five coordinators, hired as its defensive coordinator.
Withers has been on the job at FIU for less than two weeks after replacing Brent Guy, who stepped down in mid-February “to take care of personal responsibilities.”
Prior to what turned out to be a very brief stint at FIU, Withers spent three seasons as the head coach at Texas State before being fired after posting a 7-28 record with the Bobcats. The two years prior to that, he was the head coach at FCS James Madison.
In 2011, after Davis was fired by North Carolina in the midst of a scandal a month before the start of the season, Withers spent one year as the Tar Heels’ interim head coach.
As Boise State’s defensive coordinator, Andy Avalos devised the gameplan that helped the Broncos stymie Oregon’s offense in their 2017 Las Vegas Bowl win over the Ducks. A little over a year later, Avalos is set to make a move to the school he played a major role in slowing down.
Citing a source close to the program, David Southorn is reporting that Avalos is leaving as Boise’s coordinator to take the same job at Oregon. Avalos’ move to Eugene comes less than two weeks after Mario Cristobal parted ways with Jim Leavitt.
The move also comes just a couple of days before the Broncos kick off spring practice later this week.
Avalos (pictured, No. 40) played his college football at Boise in the early aughts, and has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2012. He spent two years as defensive line coach (2012-13), then another two years as linebackers coach (2014-15) before his promotion to coordinator, a job he’s held the past three season.
When Arkansas kicks off spring practice later this week, they’ll do so at less than full strength in its offensive backfield.
By way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Chad Morris has confirmed that running back T.J. Hammonds is not a part of his football team “right now.” The head coach gave no specific information as to the reason or reasons behind the development, although there is speculation the rising fourth-year senior could transfer.
“He’s just not on the team right now,” Morris was quoted by the Democrat-Gazette as stating. “He’s just not on the team. That’s kind of where we’re at. And is he going to play somewhere else? I just don’t know that.”
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
The absence of Hammonds leaves the Razorbacks with just two healthy scholarship backs as last year’s leading rusher, Rakeem Boyd, will be sidelined for the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery last November. There is some hope that he’ll be able to participate in some non-contact drills in the spring, though.
Health concerns have cost Northwestern a starter heading into the spring preparation portion of the 2019 offseason.
On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Cameron Green announced that, “due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game.” Green, who played the “superback” position for the Wildcats, had one year of eligibility remaining prior to his decision.
This past season, Green’s four receiving touchdowns led the Wildcats while his 57 receptions were second on the team behind Flynn Nagel‘s 68. His 483 yards receiving were good for third on the squad as well.
Green is the second significant contributor for the Wildcats in the last five months to retire because of medical concerns. In late September, it was confirmed by the football program that Jeremy Larkin, who was leading the team in rushing yards at the time, had been forced to step away permanently from the game of football as the result of a diagnosis of cervical stenosis.