TCU becomes Malcolm Kelly’s THIRD coaching job in 2019

To say that Malcolm Kelly has been on the move this year would be a massive understatement.

In early January, Kelly was hired as wide receivers coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin; shortly thereafter, Kelly left for the same job at Arkansas State. A little over a month after that move up to the FBS level, Kelly is making an upward move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that he has now joined Gary Patterson‘s TCU staff as outside receivers coach.

Our buddy Zach Barnett has confirmed the move as well.

Prior to the personal employment expo whirlwind that played out over the past two months, the 32-year-old Kelly was a graduate assistant at Houston for the past two seasons.

Kelly played his college football at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman in 2005 and was twice named All-Big 12 during his time in Norman. He began his collegiate coaching career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016.