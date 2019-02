Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In filling the lone hole on his Washington State coaching staff, Mike Leach opted for some MACtion.

Wazzu confirmed Tuesday that Roc Bellantoni has been hired by Leach as his new inside linebackers coach. Bellantoni replaces Ken Wilson, who took a job on Mario Cristobal‘s Oregon staff last month.

“Roc is an outstanding coach that brings a great deal of experience and expertise to our staff,” said Leach in a statement. “He is a high-energy coach that has a reputation of being an outstanding recruiter and staff guy. We are excited to welcome, Roc and his wife Jenny, along with their four sons to WSU.”

Bellantoni spent the past two seasons at Buffalo as defensive ends coach. In 2018, he also served as the Bulls’ special teams coordinator.

Prior to that, Bellantoni was the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic for three years. The athletic director at FAU during that time? Pat Chun, who now serves in the same post at Wazzu.