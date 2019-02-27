South Carolina’s leading tackler sidelined for spring practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When South Carolina kicks off spring practice later today, they’ll do so without one of its leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

At his pre-spring press conference, Will Muschamp confirmed that T.J. Brunson will be sidelined for all 15 sessions over the next month as he continues to recover from knee and sports hernia surgeries. The linebacker underwent the medical procedures shortly after the Gamecocks’ Belk Bowl loss.

It’s expected that Brunson will be fully recovered in time for the start of summer camp in early August.

Brunson’s 106 tackles last season were easily tops on the time, more than 30 ahead of No. 2 Sherrod Greene‘s 73. The rising fourth-year junior also led the team in tackles for loss with 10½ and second in sacks with four.

The past two seasons, Brunson has started every game for the Gamecocks.