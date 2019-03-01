Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NCAA proposes suspensions for repeat offenders of targeting, changes to overtime format

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
6 Comments

After a few years since being implemented into the game, the targeting rule in college football remains one of the most frustrating rules in the game outside of what defines what is and what is not a catch. If you were hoping the NCAA was going to spend some time this offseason refining the targeting penalty and how it is officiated, you got a bit of a mixed bag on Friday from the Football Rules Committee.

Following their regular meeting in Indianapolis this week, the Football Rules Committee proposed two modifications to the existing targeting rule. One proposal would issue a one-game suspension for any player called for a second targeting penalty in the same season. Another proposal would require the instant replay official reviewing the targeting foul in question and ensure the penalty checks off multiple requirements to uphold the penalty to either confirm the call on the field or overturn it entirely.

As it stands now, a player ejected for targeting is required to sit out the rest of the current game in which the ejection occurs. If the penalty occurs in the second half of a game, the player would then sit out the first half of the next game on his team’s schedule. That part of the rule will still stand. However, under the proposal, if a player is being ejected for a second targeting foul in the same season, he would then be required to miss the next game on the schedule entirely, regardless of when the penalty happened in the previous game. So a player committing his second targeting penalty of the year in Week 7 during the fourth quarter would then be required to miss the entire game scheduled in Week 8, for example.

The only question here is what happens if a player commits a third targeting penalty in the same season? As explained, the proposal would still call for a one-game penalty.

The replay official will now be able to make a definitive call one way or the other, but whether that really clears up any issues with the rule remains to be seen. The proposal does force the replay official to check off all aspects of a targeting call and must determine if each element of targeting occurs. If even one aspect is not confirmed, then the entire penalty is then overturned. No replay review in this situation will be allowed to result in a call standing. It’s either targeting or it’s not.

The Rules Committee also issued a handful of other proposals that will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel;

  • If an overtime game reaches a 5th overtime, teams would alternate two-point conversion attempts instead of starting possessions at the 25-yard line.
  • Two-minute breaks between the 2nd and 4th overtimes, giving a quick breather for the offenses and defenses that were just on the field for the last possession of each overtime before they head back out for the 3rd and 5th overtimes when necessary
  • The elimination of the two-man wedge formation on all kickoffs
  • A recommendation to change the blind-side block technique was also proposed, preventing players from making a blind-side block with forcible contact. Doing so would draw a 15-yard flag for a personal foul, and can also be part of a targeting foul

Any proposal remotely connected or inspired to enhance the safety of the players is likely to receive enough support to advance to the next stage of becoming an official rule change that could be implemented as soon as this upcoming college football season. With that in mind, the targeting rule changes could be likely to be passed without much contest, even if the idea of increasing the suspension time may be a controversial decision. And how much do you trust the replay officials to make the ultimate judgment? The biggest sticking points will remain the same no matter what changes are made, and that is how consistently the targeting calls are officiated from week to week, from conference to conference, from replay booth to replay booth. These proposals do little to refine how the rule is systematically enforced throughout college football, which may be the most troubling part of the rule.

These proposals will be reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 17.

Florida’s Kylan Johnson puts name into NCAA transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Those who had Florida as the next Power Five program to be impacted by the mystical portal, collect your winnings.

Initially reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, a UF official has subsequently confirmed that Kylan Johnson‘s name is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database.  The same official confirmed that the linebacker’s name entered the portal “earlier this week.”

Johnson started two of the 13 games in which he played this past season.  He also started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman, then started one of the seven games in which he played the following season as he battled through a handful of injuries.

Coming out of high school in Dallas, Tex., Johnson was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2015 recruiting class.

Kirby Smart calls Georgia player’s arrest ‘extremely disappointing’

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 1:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Latavious Brini‘s head coach has spoken, and he seems to be a wee bit miffed.

Reports surfaced earlier Saturday that Brini was arrested Thursday night on one count of misdemeanor simple battery.  Hours later, Kirby Smart issued a statement in which he expressed his disappointment and stated that any discipline the defensive back may be facing will be handled internally.

This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards of our football student-athletes.  His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.

This was Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens.  In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.

The details of what led to his second arrest in 15 months haven’t been revealed publicly.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman that year.  This past season, the safety played in five games.

Mississippi State poaches Vandy to replace assistant lost to NFL

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Earlier this offseason, Joe Moorhead lost one of his Mississippi State assistant coaches to a job in the NFL.  Late this past week, Moorhead turned to an SEC school to fill that staff void.

As had previously been speculated, MSU confirmed that Chris Marve has been hired as one of Moorhead’s assistants.  Specifically, Marve will serve as the Bulldogs’ linebackers coach.

Additionally, Marve will hold the title of defensive run-game coordinator at MSU.

“Chris understands what SEC football is all about having played and coached in this league at a high level,” Moorhead said in a statement. “A Memphis native, Chris is not only an outstanding on-field coach but a dynamic recruiter. He has a firm grasp of our defense and shined as a player under Coach (Bob) Shoop. He is a perfect fit for Mississippi State. We are excited to get to work next week with Chris leading our linebackers.”

Marve, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, has spent all five years of his coaching career at his alma mater.

In 2014 and 2015, Marve worked as a defensive quality control assistant and defensive graduate assistant, respectively.  In 2016, he was promoted to an on-field role as the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach, a job he held for three seasons.

“I am honored and thankful to get to work on Coach Joe Moorhead’s staff,” Marve said. “Mississippi State has a storied football tradition with dominant defenses. I am eager to serve on this staff and uphold the high standard of defense that has been played here for quite some time. I am very excited to help continue the legacy of elite linebacker play in this program.”

Georgia’s Latavious Brini arrested on simple battery charge

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 2, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
4 Comments

If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing, it’d be time to reset the counter back to double zeroes.

According to multiple media outlets, Georgia redshirt freshman Latavious Brini was arrested Thursday on one count of simple battery.  The charge the defensive back is facing is a misdemeanor, and he was released on a $1,850 bond late Thursday night.

No details of what led to the arrest and the charge have been released.

This is Brini’s second run-in with the law since coming to Athens.  In December of 2017, Brini was charged with first-degree felony forgery, although that charge was later dropped.

A three-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class, Brini took a redshirt as a true freshman.  This past season, the safety played in five games.