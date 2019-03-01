Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two more USC players enter NCAA transfer portal, putting Trojans in double digits

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
The transfer portal was busy on the first day of March adding names from the USC Trojans. Defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones, according to reports from Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com, are the newest entries to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. That brings the offseason transfer portal total up to 10 players for the Trojans at this point in time.

Johnson was a four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2017. The Los Angeles native played in 10 games for the Trojans last fall after sitting out the 2017 season with a redshirt. In those 10 games, Johnson recorded 15 tackles and broke up three passes. He will have three years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program. Of course, he could always try filing for a waiver to be eligible this fall too and hope the NCAA grants him immediate eligibility.

Jones was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016. He has yet to find his role within the program though, and perhaps a change of scenery and a chance to break in with a new program will do him well. What makes this more troubling for USC is the Trojans now have seen four wide receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal, with Randal Grimes already having made his transfer to Minnesota official. And of course, this offseason was highlighted by the quick departure of early signing period commitment Bru McCoy, a five-star wide receiver, backing out of his decision to attend USC and later sign with Texas.

In all, there are at least 10 players currently showing up in the NCAA transfer portal from USC. Three players have officially moved on. A player in the transfer portal can officially make contact with other programs but is not necessarily officially gone from their current program. Players can withdraw their name from the portal at any time, as some players around the country have. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the players choosing to evaluate their options a bit more this offseason end up with their status at USC, but this has been quite a turbulent offseason for the Men of Troy.

NCAA proposes suspensions for repeat offenders of targeting and changes to overtime format

By Kevin McGuireMar 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
After a few years since being implemented into the game, the targeting rule in college football remains one of the most frustrating rules in the game outside of what defines what is and what is not a catch. If you were hoping the NCAA was going to spend some time this offseason refining the targeting penalty and how it is officiated, you got a bit of a mixed bag on Friday from the Football Rules Committee.

Following their regular meeting in Indianapolis this week, the Football Rules Committee proposed two modifications to the existing targeting rule. One proposal would issue a one-game suspension for any player called for a second targeting penalty in the same season. Another proposal would require the instant replay official reviewing the targeting foul in question and ensure the penalty checks off multiple requirements to uphold the penalty to either confirm the call on the field or overturn it entirely.

As it stands now, a player ejected for targeting is required to sit out the rest of the current game in which the ejection occurs. If the penalty occurs in the second half of a game, the player would then sit out the first half of the next game on his team’s schedule. That part of the rule will still stand. However, under the proposal, if a player is being ejected for a second targeting foul in the same season, he would then be required to miss the next game on the schedule entirely, regardless of when the penalty happened in the previous game. So a player committing his second targeting penalty of the year in Week 7 during the fourth quarter would then be required to miss the entire game scheduled in Week 8, for example.

The only question here is what happens if a player commits a third targeting penalty in the same season? As explained, the proposal would still call for a one-game penalty.

The replay official will now be able to make a definitive call one way or the other, but whether that really clears up any issues with the rule remains to be seen. The proposal does force the replay official to check off all aspects of a targeting call and must determine if each element of targeting occurs. If even one aspect is not confirmed, then the entire penalty is then overturned. No replay review in this situation will be allowed to result in a call standing. It’s either targeting or it’s not.

The Rules Committee also issued a handful of other proposals that will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel;

  • If an overtime game reaches a 5th overtime, teams would alternate two-point conversion attempts instead of starting possessions at the 25-yard line.
  • Two-minute breaks between the 2nd and 4th overtimes, giving a quick breather for the offenses and defenses that were just on the field for the last possession of each overtime before they head back out for the 3rd and 5th overtimes when necessary
  • The elimination of the two-man wedge formation on all kickoffs
  • A recommendation to change the blind-side block technique was also proposed, preventing players from making a blind-side block with forcible contact. Doing so would draw a 15-yard flag for a personal foul, and can also be part of a targeting foul

Any proposal remotely connected or inspired to enhance the safety of the players is likely to receive enough support to advance to the next stage of becoming an official rule change that could be implemented as soon as this upcoming college football season. With that in mind, the targeting rule changes could be likely to be passed without much contest, even if the idea of increasing the suspension time may be a controversial decision. And how much do you trust the replay officials to make the ultimate judgment? The biggest sticking points will remain the same no matter what changes are made, and that is how consistently the targeting calls are officiated from week to week, from conference to conference, from replay booth to replay booth. These proposals do little to refine how the rule is systematically enforced throughout college football, which may be the most troubling part of the rule.

These proposals will be reviewed by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 17.

LB Anthony McKee to leave Pitt after he graduates in spring

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
Earlier this week, Pitt was on the receiving end of a transfer from Rutgers.  A couple of days later, the Panthers find themselves on the opposite end of the personnel equation.

Anthony McKee, Pat Narduzzi confirmed Thursday, has decided to take his leave from the Panthers football program.  While the linebacker, who will graduate from Pitt this spring, could continue his playing career and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere, it appears that, at least for the time being, he has decided to walk away from the sport.

“[It’s] a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” the head coach, pointing to his head, said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to want to have another year of it.

“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”

Only two players in Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class (cornerback Jordan Whitehead, running back Darrin Hall) were rated higher than McKee.  Despite that, McKee didn’t see the field at all his first two years then played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons — eight in 2018, two in 2017.

This past season, the Columbus, Ohio, native was credited with 14 tackles and a sack.

Notre Dame WR accused of punching cops indefinitely suspended

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
Given what he’s accused of doing, the punishment meted out makes absolute sense.

In mid-February, Javon McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement.  The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.

As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Friday that, not surprisingly, McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program.

Kelly’s confirmation comes a day after McKinley made his first court appearance in connection to the incident.

Thursday, McKinley was officially arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and one count of illegal consumption of alcohol.  According to the South Bend Tribune, a new hearing has been scheduled for April 15, two days after the spring game is played.

The Irish will kick off their 10th spring practice under Kelly Saturday, March 2.

A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California.  Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.

McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.

Louisville DT Allen Love enters name in transfer database

By John TaylorMar 1, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Another day, another name entering the mystical (and ever-burgeoning) portal.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Louisville’s Allen Love is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database.  A U of L official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is considering a transfer from the Cardinals but has yet to make a final decision.

As we have stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the database can remove his name from the portal and remain at his current school.  However, that same school is also permitted to pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he placed his name into the database.

With Love’s name currently in the database, schools can now contact the player without receiving permission from the U of L.

Coming out of high school in Birmingham, Ala., and after originally committing to Ole Miss, Love was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2018 recruiting class.  He played in four games as a true freshman this past season.

Because of the revamped redshirt rule implemented by the NCAA last year, Love will retain four years of eligibility despite seeing game action in 2018.  He will, though, likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program.