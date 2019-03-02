Buffalo hires ex-Wyoming OL coach for same job with Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wyoming pilfered a MAC school for its new offensive line coach last month. This past week, another MAC school turned to that ousted Cowboys assistant to fill a hole in its coaching staff.

Buffalo confirmed Friday that Lance Leipold has tapped Scott Fuchs as his new line coach on the offensive side of the ball. There is a previous working relationship between the two as Fuchs and Leipold were on the same Nebraska-Omaha staff for three seasons in the mid-aughts (2004-06).

The past five seasons, Fuchs had served as the line coach at Wyoming.

In addition to Fuchs’ hiring, Leipold also announced a couple of other tweaks to his staff.