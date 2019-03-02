Florida’s Kylan Johnson puts name into NCAA transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Those who had Florida as the next Power Five program to be impacted by the mystical portal, collect your winnings.

Initially reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy, a UF official has subsequently confirmed that Kylan Johnson‘s name is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. The same official confirmed that the linebacker’s name entered the portal “earlier this week.”

Florida senior LB Kylan Johnson, who had 9 career starts for the Gators, is transferring, source told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 1, 2019

Johnson started two of the 13 games in which he played this past season. He also started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman, then started one of the seven games in which he played the following season as he battled through a handful of injuries.

Coming out of high school in Dallas, Tex., Johnson was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2015 recruiting class.