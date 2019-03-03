Texas lands commitment from two-time first-team All-ACC transfer Parker Braun of Georgia Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last month, the father of Parker Braun confirmed that Florida, Ohio State and Texas were the favorites to land the transfer offensive lineman. Sunday, one of those three schools were confirmed as the winner in this particular personnel sweepstakes.

First reported by Orangebloods.com, Braun has committed to the University of Texas and will continue his collegiate playing career with the Longhorns. The report comes very shortly after Braun took an official visit to the campus.

Braun had also taken an unofficial visit to Gainesville and had previously been working on setting up a trip to Columbus. Auburn was also a consideration for Braun.

As a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to receive his degree from Tech in May — Braun would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will be the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

A Freshman All-American in 20116, Braun has earned first-team All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons. Braun had spent the vast majority of his time at Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ starting left guard.