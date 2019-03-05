Getty Images

Brian Kelly wants to coach five more years at Notre Dame

By Zach Barnett Mar 5, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
7 Comments

Even among other Power 5 head coaching jobs, the Notre Dame job is especially intense. A coast-to-coast footprint is required in both scheduling and recruiting, and no matter what you do you’re chasing the ghosts of Rockne, Leahy and all the rest.

All that said, Brian Kelly is on the cusp of becoming the longest-tenured Notre Dame head coach not just in the school’s modern era, but ever. While Bob Davie and Charlie Weis lasted five seasons and Tyrone Willingham just three, Kelly is heading into Year 10. He’s under contract for three more years, which would allow him to pass Frank LeahyAra Parseghian and Lou Holtz.

And Kelly told Yahoo on Tuesday he’d like to remain on for two more years beyond that, which would allow him to pass Knute Rockne‘s 13 years in South Bend.

“I may look to see if we can add two more years,” Kelly said, reluctant to offer a specific retirement date but acknowledging the end is closer than the beginning. He’s flirted with the NFL in the past – most significantly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He says he’s moved on from that curiosity because “of the way it’s set up,” as he prefers the more “coach-centric” college model with full roster control. “I think if I’m fortunate enough to go five more years here, I would be very happy,” he said.

Kelly interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and was linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year, but he’s been consistent in his point that college coaches have more personnel control than their NFL counterparts.

There have been many (present company included) that pegged Kelly for an NFL job at some point, but he’s proven us wrong thus far and apparently plans to keep proving us wrong for the next five years or so.

WR A.D. Miller reneges on Illini commitment, returns to Oklahoma

By John Taylor Mar 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wide receiver reneging is officially a thing in Champaign.

In late December, Illinois announced that Miami transfer Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; three weeks later, Thomas returned to the Hurricanes.  Shortly before Thomas returned to The U, Illinois announced that Oklahoma graduate transfer A.D. Miller had signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll in classes at the university this spring; two months later, Miller has apparently had a change of heart and will return to Norman and continue his collegiate playing career with the Sooners.

As Miller never attended classes at Illinois, he’ll be eligible to play for Oklahoma in 2019, his final season of eligibility.

A three-star 2015 signee — he originally committed to Illinois before flipping to Oklahoma prior to National Signing Day — Miller started 10 games during his “first” stint with the Sooners.  The receiver made four of those starts during his redshirt junior season this past year.

The Dallas native totaled 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 21 catches during his 27 appearances with the Sooners.

All-SBC corner, return specialist to transfer from Troy

By John Taylor Mar 6, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the second time in a month, an All-Sun Belt Conference player on the defensive side of the has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.

In mid-February, Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter officially joined the Syracuse football team, although the lineman left that ACC school for NC State two weeks later. Tuesday, al.com reported that Troy’s Marcus Jones has taken the first step toward leaving the Trojans as his name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

As Jones would be leaving Troy as a non-graduate transfer, he would very likely be forced to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS program. That would then leave the Alabama native with two years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

After being named as the SBC’s Freshman of the Year in 2017, Jones earned first-team all-conference honors as a return specialist and a second-team nod as a defensive back this past season. Jones earned those accolades despite missing a pair of games due to injury.

The 5-9, 170-pound Jones has scored five touchdowns in two years — four on kick returns and one off of an interception. Three of the kick returns for scores came during his true freshman season, with two of those coming in the same game against Coastal Carolina. Those two kick returns for touchdowns tied an NCAA single-game record, with Jones becoming just the 21st player in college football history to accomplish that feat.

North Texas reportedly losing assistant to Ole Miss

By John Taylor Mar 6, 2019, 10:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Once again, a Power Five school filling a hole on its coaching staff has come at the expense of a Group of Five program.

While there’s nothing official yet from either school, 247Sports.com was the first to report that Jeff Koonz is leaving North Texas to take a job at Ole Miss.  Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle subsequently confirmed the initial report.

Koonz has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mean Green.  He is expected to serve as inside linebackers with the Rebels.

Koonz would replace Jon Sumrall, who left last month for an on-field job at Kentucky.  In addition to his two-year stint at UNT, Koonz has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati (2014-16), Louisiana Tech (2010-13), Texas (2009, 2005-06) and Iowa State (2007-08).  He began his coaching career at his alma mater Auburn as a graduate assistant.

As Vito noted in this post, Koonz is the fifth Mean Green assistant to leave the program since the end of the 2018 season, including four who left for jobs at Power Five programs.

Amidst legal issue, Nebraska RB Maurice Washington to be ‘limited participant’ in spring practice

By John Taylor Mar 6, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
5 Comments

There’s an on-field update to note as it pertains to Maurice Washington‘s off-field issue.

Tuesday, Scott Frost revealed that Washington will be what the head coach described as a “limited participant” when Nebraska kicks off spring practice this month. “I don’t know if he’ll be at each practice,” Frost said when explaining what being a “limited participant” meant, referring to the ongoing criminal investigation involving the player.

In mid-February, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington has already been charged with a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

While the university and the NU football program were aware that authorities in California as well as the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office were actively seeking to speak to Washington, and were made aware of some type of situation involving the player in mid-September of last year, they have steadfastly maintained that they were not privy to the details of the situation until Feb. 8 of this year.

It’s expected that Washington will turn himself in to authorities, although the when remains uncertain.

“I’m troubled anytime anybody that’s involved with our team conducts himself in a way that sheds a negative light on our team or university. We take that seriously,” the head coach said in quotes distributed by the school. “Our players and everybody involved in our program needs to understand that they just don’t represent themselves, they represent our team, the University of Nebraska, the athletic department and the whole state. That’s a lot of responsibility, but there’s a lot of benefits that come along with being a player at the University of Nebraska, too. I’m disappointed anytime there’s a negative shown in any piece of our athletic department.

“In regards to Maurice specifically, we hope we gain a lot more clarity on the matter real soon. To my knowledge, that process is moving along. Hopefully, we’ll get more clarity soon. We’re trying to keep him as close to a normal routine as a student as we can in the meantime. I think anytime anybody on our team behaves in a way that isn’t consistent with the values of our team or our university, they run the risk of losing playing time or putting their status on the team in jeopardy, but to me, it’s important to have a clear understanding of the situation before that decision is made. And just to be clear, that decision isn’t made by me, it’s made by myself in conjunction with administration and the university. So, that’s where we stand right now. I don’t know a whole lot more about it.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.