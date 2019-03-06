Jalen Hurts pumped to show off new Oklahoma uniform

Oklahoma’s newest quarterback is in Norman and he’s ready to get started with his new team. Jalen Hurts, the former starting quarterback at Alabama, took to his Twitter account to show off his new look in an Oklahoma uniform. He sure seemed excited to share the image.

Sporting a fresh cut and showing off his new uniform number (he wore No. 2 at Alabama), Hurts now looks to step into an offensive system that has produced two straight Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in the past two seasons. At the same time, Hurts will also attempt to guide Oklahoma to another Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners have gone 0-2 the last two seasons and where Hurts could potentially go head-to-head against his former teammates at Alabama, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

It’s all fun to sit back and think about this time of the year, but Hurts is merely focused on ending his college career on a high note with the Sooners.

Follow @KevinOnCFB