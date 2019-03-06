Jalen Hurts pumped to show off new Oklahoma uniform

Oklahoma’s newest quarterback is in Norman and he’s ready to get started with his new team. Jalen Hurts, the former starting quarterback at Alabama, took to his Twitter account to show off his new look in an Oklahoma uniform. He sure seemed excited to share the image.
Sporting a fresh cut and showing off his new uniform number (he wore No. 2 at Alabama), Hurts now looks to step into an offensive system that has produced two straight Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray in the past two seasons. At the same time, Hurts will also attempt to guide Oklahoma to another Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners have gone 0-2 the last two seasons and where Hurts could potentially go head-to-head against his former teammates at Alabama, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
It’s all fun to sit back and think about this time of the year, but Hurts is merely focused on ending his college career on a high note with the Sooners.
The NCAA transfer portal will one day consume every last one of us in an attempt to devour everyone we know and love. Today’s entrant into the portal was SMU safety Mikial Onu, according to a report from Pony Stampede, which followed up on a report earlier in the week from Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network.
Onu was a three-star recruit out of Richmond, Texas in SMU’s Class of 2016. He has plenty of experience under his belt already that he will take with him to his next stop, assuming he does end up leaving SMU for another opportunity. A player is free to evaluate their options and make contact with other programs once entered in the NCAA’s transfer portal, but a player may also withdraw their name from the portal at any time and choose to stay where they currently are.
Onu has appeared in 36 games for the Mustangs, including as a starter for 20 games. He still has one final year of eligibility to use, and he has two years to use it. He would have to sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules before being eligible to play again in 2020 unless he has already graduated or has a waiver for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA.
One of the top linebackers in the SEC has been shut down for the remainder of the spring.
Chad Morris confirmed Tuesday that De′Jon Harris will be sidelined for the remained of Arkansas’ spring practice sessions because of a lingering injury issue. Per the head coach, Harris will undergo surgery to have a screw inserted in his foot to repair what was described as a “real slight fracture.” the rising senior has been dealing with the issue as far back as this past season.
“I think it’s been something that’s been nagging. It was during the season, and so we thought we kind of had it,” Morris said by way of 247Sports.com. “We rehabbed it and thought we had it. It just kept bothering him, so we just had it looked at. We don’t want this [to] carry on. That’s kind of where we’re at with it. We know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s going to be just fine.”
According to Morris, Harris is expected to be healthy enough to resume football activities at some point in May, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
As the Razorbacks’ starting middle linebacker the past two seasons, Harris has led the conference in tackles per game each of those years. He’s been named second-team All-SEC each of the last two years as well.
A very familiar face on Kirk Ferentz‘s staff for nearly two decades has decided to step away from the profession.
In a surprise move Wednesday afternoon, Iowa announced that Reese Morgan has decided to retire from coaching. Morgan will walk away from the game prior to the Hawkeyes kicking off spring practice later this month.
The 68-year-old Reese has been a member of Ferentz’s staff for the past 19 seasons.
“On behalf of our coaches, players and fans, I want to wish Reese and Jo the best in this well-deserved retirement,” said the head coach in a statement. “Always the professional, Reese’s entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa.”
The past seven seasons, Morgan has served as the Hawkeyes’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he coached the offensive line (2003-11) and tight ends (2000-02) in Iowa City.
“Coach Ferentz took a chance on me and I have nothing but appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful Hawkeye program – it’s been an amazing experience,” a statement from Morgan began. “I’ve always felt that we learn as much from our players as they learn from us. They teach us lessons that go beyond football. And when a player arrives lacking a little maturity and confidence but leaves as a young man prepared to tackle life, that’s the real reward for me.”
According to the school, Kelvin Bell, a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff for the past seven seasons, will serve as interim defensive line coach during spring practice. Bell has assisted Morgan with the defensive line for the past three seasons while also serving as recruiting coordinator.
Wide receiver reneging is officially a thing in Champaign.
In late December, Illinois announced that Miami transfer Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; three weeks later, Thomas returned to the Hurricanes. Shortly before Thomas returned to The U, Illinois announced that Oklahoma graduate transfer A.D. Miller had signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll in classes at the university this spring; two months later, Miller has apparently had a change of heart and will return to Norman and continue his collegiate playing career with the Sooners.
As Miller never attended classes at Illinois, he’ll be eligible to play for Oklahoma in 2019, his final season of eligibility.
A three-star 2015 signee — he originally committed to Illinois before flipping to Oklahoma prior to National Signing Day — Miller started 10 games during his “first” stint with the Sooners. The receiver made four of those starts during his redshirt junior season this past year.
The Dallas native totaled 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 21 catches during his 27 appearances with the Sooners.