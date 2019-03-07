Creed Humphrey one of five out for Oklahoma this spring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day a prodigal wide receiver returned to the fold, Lincoln Riley revealed other personnel issues that will somewhat affect his Oklahoma team as it preps for the 2019 season.

Per Riley, a total of five Sooners football players will be sidelined for all of spring practice, which kicks off Thursday afternoon, because of injuries/health issues. The most noteworthy of those dealing with an injury is Creed Humphrey, who started 12 of 14 games at center as a redshirt freshman this past season.

Following the 2018 regular season, the 6-5, 325-pound lineman was named second-team All-Big 12. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from multiple organizations.

The others listed as out for the whole of the 15 spring sessions are freshman walk-on running back Michael Anderson, redshirt freshman cornerback Starrland Baldwin, rising junior safety Robert Barnes and rising redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Parker.

Barnes is also a noteworthy absence as he started the last eight games of the 2018 season at safety for the Sooners. Parker has played in 18 games the past three seasons, starting nine of those contests; seven of the appearances and one of the starts came in 2018, although none came in the last four games.

A four-star 2018 signee, Baldwin missed all of his true freshman season after suffering an injury during summer camp.