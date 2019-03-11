You won’t see Nebraska running the Oklahoma drill under Scott Frost, technically

Nebraska may have moved on from sharing a conference home with Oklahoma, but Scott Frost is finding new ways to keep the old storied rivalry alive and well anyway he possibly can in Lincoln.

With the Huskers getting spring practices started, you will not be catching a glimpse of Nebraska players going through the famous Oklahoma drill. While the Huskers will be doing something similar in style, it will also go by a completely different and truly unique name. According to Frost, they call it….

Wait for it…

Are you sitting down for this one?

The Nebraska drill.

Scott Frost on their modified Oklahoma drill: Nebraska's old rival to the south called it something else. We don't call it that. Frost, with a smile, on what they call it: "The Nebraska Drill." #Huskers — Derek Peterson (@DrPeteyHV) March 11, 2019

Naturally, there is a bit of humor behind this that is inspired by the past between Nebraska and Oklahoma as bitter rivals. Frost, having been a part of the rivalry, is well aware of the legacy of the rivalry between the two programs even though years have gone by since Nebraska left Oklahoma and the Big 12 for the Big Ten (and Oklahoma had the upper hand for a good while when Nebraska was still in the Big 12). Of course, it should be noted Oklahoma’s football program has been much more successful since Nebraska left for the Big Ten than the Huskers.

Then again, Frost does have a national title claim to his name, so we’ll give him that much.

Nebraska and Oklahoma will finally renew their rivalry in a brief home-and-home series beginning in 2021 at Oklahoma and concluding in 2022 at Nebraska.

Follow @KevinOnCFB