You won’t see Nebraska running the Oklahoma drill under Scott Frost, technically

Nebraska may have moved on from sharing a conference home with Oklahoma, but Scott Frost is finding new ways to keep the old storied rivalry alive and well anyway he possibly can in Lincoln.
With the Huskers getting spring practices started, you will not be catching a glimpse of Nebraska players going through the famous Oklahoma drill. While the Huskers will be doing something similar in style, it will also go by a completely different and truly unique name. According to Frost, they call it….
Wait for it…
Are you sitting down for this one?
The Nebraska drill.
Naturally, there is a bit of humor behind this that is inspired by the past between Nebraska and Oklahoma as bitter rivals. Frost, having been a part of the rivalry, is well aware of the legacy of the rivalry between the two programs even though years have gone by since Nebraska left Oklahoma and the Big 12 for the Big Ten (and Oklahoma had the upper hand for a good while when Nebraska was still in the Big 12). Of course, it should be noted Oklahoma’s football program has been much more successful since Nebraska left for the Big Ten than the Huskers.
Then again, Frost does have a national title claim to his name, so we’ll give him that much.
Nebraska and Oklahoma will finally renew their rivalry in a brief home-and-home series beginning in 2021 at Oklahoma and concluding in 2022 at Nebraska.
New Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is bringing back a member of the Houston football family to serve as his running backs coach. Justin Johnson, a former Cougar wide receiver, has been announced as the program’s running backs coach. Houston also announced the addition of Mark Scott as a special teams analyst and Ryan Kahn as a defensive recruiting coordinator.
Johnson spent the last three seasons coaching as an assistant at Kansas, where he filled the role of receivers coach for the Jayhawks for the past two seasons. He initially started at Kansas as an offensive analyst. Prior to joining the Kansas staff, Johnson served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013, after he started his coaching track with Houston as an offensive quality control assistant in 2012.
Johnson played for Houston from 2008 through 2011, finishing his career with 1,229 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions while earning All-Conference USA First-Team recognition during his senior season.
Scott comes to Houston from West Virginia, where he worked for Holgorsen prior to Holgorsen coming to Houston from the Mountaineers.
Kahn was a football scouting assistant last season for Northwestern and was a football personnel and recruiting analyst for Alabama, his alma mater, for two years prior to his journey to Northwestern.
The coaching carousel continues to spin at North Texas with word of a new addition reportedly on the way. Galen Scott, who previously picked up a position on the staff at Old Dominion just two months ago, will now head to North Texas to take on the role of linebackers coach, according to a report from Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
Scott previously coached at Virginia Tech before resigning from his position suddenly last April. Scott stepped away from the Hokies as reports of an extramarital affair spread. Scott came to Virginia Tech with head coach Justin Fuente from Memphis and had been bumped up to the title of co-defensive coordinator alongside longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
Scott stayed on a football sideline last fall despite his departure from Virginia Tech and before he landed a job with Old Dominion. Scott coached high school football at Rowlett High School in Texas. The job at North Texas will keep him in the lone star state rather than heading back to Virginia with Old Dominion.
North Texas is expected to make an announcement about the hiring of Scott once the hiring is officially approved by the university.
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is back in California after turning himself over to authorities. Washington is facing charges for his connection in an investigation regarding alleged possession and distribution of child pornography involving an ex-girlfriend from high school.
An arrest warrant was filed in California last month and had been signed shortly after being filed. Now, just a few weeks later as Nebraska was opening up spring practices, Washington has returned to his California home to face the legal issue looming over him.
Washington reportedly turned himself in Monday morning and was released on bail. At this time, there is no known date for a court appearance, so Washington will now have to wait to learn what’s next in his legal issue.
Washington is accused of sharing a video that allegedly showed an ex-girlfriend being sexually assaulted by classmates. Although Washington is not accused of committing the sexual assault caught on camera, he does face felony and misdemeanor charges for distribution of the video involving an underage girl being assaulted.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently explained Washington would be a “limited participant” in spring practices this spring while this legal process plays itself out.
The Texas Longhorns have opened their spring practice schedule, but offensive guard Patrick Hudson is not suiting up in pads. Instead, Hudson has retired from playing football amid growing concerns about injuries.
Hudson suffered a heat-related illness last year that saw him rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for a few days before he was eventually released. Hudson never made it to the playing field for the Longhorns, who played in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma and topped Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He appeared in two games in the 2017 season but saw his season cut short due to a season-ending torn ACL injury.
While Hudson will no longer be lining up on the line of scrimmage for the Longhorns, he will still be a part of the football program in Austin. Texas head coach Tom Herman told reporters on Monday Hudson will stay with the program and assist with player development.
Elsewhere on the Texas roster, linebacker Demarco Boyd has returned after being indefinitely suspended last season. Boyd was suspended by the program after being charged with assault.
Herman also updated the status of a few other players on the Texas roster for the spring; wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out due to an injury, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is waiting for results on what was described as a kidney issue.