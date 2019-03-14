Jim McElwain fills lone hole on first Central Michigan staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In mid-February, Cory Hall opted to leave Central Michigan. A month later, Jim McElwain has filled that lone hole on his first CMU coaching staff.

The CMU football program confirmed Wednesday that David Rowe has been hired as the MAC school’s new cornerbacks coach. Rowe spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at FCS Valdosta State.

“Excited to have David join our staff, he brings a ton of energy and knowledge,” the head coach said in a statement. “David is an excellent teacher and the type of person we want to be a part of our program. Coming off a national championship at Valdosta State, he knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber team.”

Rowe, who played his college football at Rutgers, will be embarking on his first-ever on-field job at the FBS level.