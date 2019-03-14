Louisville losing WR Corey Reed to transfer

Another day — hell, another hour — another player on the move away from his original college football home.
On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Corey Reed wrote that he is “excited to announce I will be transferring” from Louisville. “This brings new opportunities to further my academic and athletic career and I look forward to see where that will take me,” the wide receiver added.
Coming out of high school in Atlanta, Reed was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2017 recruiting class. After catching eight passes for 145 yards in 13 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 206-pound receiver didn’t catch a pass at all in 2018 as he appeared in just two games.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Tech is a potential landing spot for Reed.
Fresno State’s quarterback competition has been whittled down by one courtesy of a recent development.
After the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions, Hunter Raquet was a no-show for practice No. 2 earlier this week. Wednesday, head coach Jeff Tedford confirmed that the redshirt sophomore has decided to transfer from his Bulldogs football program.
“I wish Hunter all the best,” Tedford said according to 247Sports.com. “But I’m excited about the three that we have. I’m looking forward to their progress in the spring.”
Raquet was a three-star 2018 signee who came to Fresno State from the junior college ranks. The California native took a redshirt for his first season with the Bulldogs.
With Raquet out, the quarterback battle in Fresno is now at three — Jorge Reyna, Steven Comstock and Ben Wooldridge. Reyna is the only one of that trio to attempt a throw at this level, completing 8-of-12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Over the last month, and this past week specifically, LSU has seen more than its share of headlines featuring the word “portal” in it.
The latest such entry is Zach Sheffer, with 247Sports.com and al.com, among others, reporting that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Should the redshirt freshman — and the others who have entered the portal as well — follow through on a transfer, it would leave the Tigers right at the 85-man scholarship limit, the New Orleans Times-Picayune noted.
Sheffer was a three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 tight end in the country. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native didn’t see the field at all in 2018.
Including Sheffer, three LSU football players have entered the portal since March 11 — linebacker Dantrieze Scott (HERE) and cornerback Mannie Netherly (HERE) being the others. Additionally, another two have placed their names in the database since mid-February — defensive linemen Dominic Livingston (HERE) and Davin Cotton (HERE).
In mid-February, Cory Hall opted to leave Central Michigan. A month later, Jim McElwain has filled that lone hole on his first CMU coaching staff.
The CMU football program confirmed Wednesday that David Rowe has been hired as the MAC school’s new cornerbacks coach. Rowe spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at FCS Valdosta State.
“Excited to have David join our staff, he brings a ton of energy and knowledge,” the head coach said in a statement. “David is an excellent teacher and the type of person we want to be a part of our program. Coming off a national championship at Valdosta State, he knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber team.”
Rowe, who played his college football at Rutgers, will be embarking on his first-ever on-field job at the FBS level.
Throw another player into the NCAA’s transfer portal. This time it is Oregon wide receiver Demetri Burch, who announced his intent to transfer with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
“I want to thank the University of Oregon for accepting me into their university and allowing me to be a part of their family,” Burch said, via Twitter. “At this time I want to announce that I will be transferring.”
Although Burch said upfront he is transferring, it is important to remember a player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal at any time to stay at their current location. Burch’s statement suggests he will not be returning to Oregon, however. Where Burch is heading next will be determined and announced at a later time.
Burch was a three-star recruit in Oregon’s Class of 2017 under former head coach (and current Florida State head coach) Willie Taggart. Burch appeared in six games for the Ducks last fall after redshirting in 2017. He did not record any stats in his six appearances last season.
Burch will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules (barring any possible waiver approval). He will have two more years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season.