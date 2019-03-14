Louisville losing WR Corey Reed to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day — hell, another hour — another player on the move away from his original college football home.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Corey Reed wrote that he is “excited to announce I will be transferring” from Louisville. “This brings new opportunities to further my academic and athletic career and I look forward to see where that will take me,” the wide receiver added.

Coming out of high school in Atlanta, Reed was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2017 recruiting class. After catching eight passes for 145 yards in 13 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 206-pound receiver didn’t catch a pass at all in 2018 as he appeared in just two games.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Tech is a potential landing spot for Reed.