Former Maryland assistant Chuck Heater back at Florida in off-field role

A familiar face is back with the Florida football program after a few years away from Gainesville.
According to the Gators’ updated website, longtime college football assistant Chuck Heater has joined Dan Mullen’s staff in an off-field role described simply as quality control. If that name rings a bell to some fans, that’s because the veteran coach has been around the block a time or two — including a lengthy stint at UF at the height of the team’s success.
Heater, whose first foray in college football was as a running back at Michigan under Bo Schembechler in the early 1970’s, has a stellar resume over the past four decades. He was a secondary coach for the 1988 title team at Notre Dame and then later hooked up with Urban Meyer in a similar role at both Utah and Florida, eventually earning a co-defensive coordinator title with the Gators after they won two BCS championships.
Most recently, Heater served as defensive coordinator for Marshall for several years and spent the 2018 season as Maryland’s safeties coach.
Needless to say, that’s a pretty solid amount of knowledge of the game helping out Mullen’s defense and a good resource to lean on for corners coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English.
New East Carolina head coach Mike Houston’s rebuilding job with the Pirates looks like it just got a little tougher right as the team was beginning spring practice.
Houston confirmed on Saturday that standout defensive end Nate Harvey’s appeal for another season of eligibility was denied by the NCAA and the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year will instead begin preparing for the NFL draft as a result.
“When I took the job here, I didn’t even know who Nate Harvey was,” Houston said, according to the school’s website. “Over the last three months, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know him on a daily basis. Unfortunately, I received a call last night denying his appeal with the NCAA. We respect the decision of the NCAA, but at the same time, we are disappointed.”
The waiver that was denied was centered around Harvey’s time at Georgia Military College, where he saw limited action due to injury. He still turned out to be a great story for the Pirates either way, transferring in as a walk-on fullback and eventually turning into a force at defensive end last season.
While Harvey’s 2018 campaign turned out to be a one-and-done at that position, it was still an incredible one considering where he was on the depth chart the year prior at ECU. All told, the senior recorded 14.5 sacks and led the nation in tackles for loss on his way to being named conference defensive player of the year. While he apparently did take part in the Pirates’ first spring practice on Friday, he sat out Saturday and met with the media afterward upon learning of the NCAA’s decision.
Either way, it’s a big blow for Harvey, Houston and the entire team as they start preparations for the 2019 season without one of their key players going forward.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach has, in the past, had a strange habit of not getting his team properly prepared for FCS teams in the past but that’s not stopping the school from adding a few lower division foes to round out their future schedules.
Thanks to FBSchedules.com obtaining game contracts via open records requests, we know the Cougars have added local rival Idaho to their slate in 2022 and fellow FCS foe Northern Colorado to the 2023 schedule.
The Vandals will make the eight mile trip to Pullman on Sept. 3, 2022 for an easy $575,000 guarantee as the two schools continue their series. The pair recently played in a WSU blowout back in 2016 and have two other games already on the docket for 2020 and 2025. While Idaho did drop down from the FBS level just a few years ago, one could probably excuse them for keeping the one-sided series going considering their campuses’ proximity and 92 prior meetings.
The Bears on the other hand will take in a slightly less $525,000 for their game on Sept. 16, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The programs are actually set to play a Wazzu home game in Week 2 of the upcoming 2019 season that will be their first meeting on the field.
History lessons aside, the two moves will complete the Cougars’ non-conference schedule for both years. WSU is set to travel to Wisconsin in 2022 while hosting Idaho and Colorado State. The following season will see the team host the Badgers and Idaho while sneaking in a trip to Fort Collins to play CSU.
One could say it’s been a fairly litigious offseason for Iowa despite the normally calm and under the radar nature of the program.
First head coach Kirk Ferentz had his day before a judge in February as part of a dispute with his neighbors and now the school at large is on the hook for several million dollars in damages involving work on the team’s football facility.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette lays it out like this: A&P Samuels Group did some work on the team’s indoor practice facility years ago. Iowa was accused of breaching its contract and eventually taken to court for payment. Some six years later, we’ve arrived at what one would expect to be some of the final steps toward a resolution, with a local jury awarding the company some $2.3 million in the process.
Keep in mind that the Hawkeyes’ indoor practice facility opened all the way back in 2012 so it’s been a while for all involved to even get this point. Oh, and Iowa is all set to keep fighting the decision and the amount in court through various appeals and post-trial motions so neither party is really ready to move past things either.
Who knows when the final nail will be put in the coffin but it seems as though this isn’t the only legal battle of a similar nature that the university is fighting. Still, that indoor practice facility — reportedly costing $55 million at the time — could wind up being a bit more expensive by the time the team starts fall camp based on this latest legal wrangling in Iowa City.
In case you have been living under a rock recently, chances are you’ve heard about the latest bonkers college athletics scandal that unfolded last week involving the FBI, numerous Hollywood actors, high-profile Olympic sport head coaches and a handful of the most prestigious private universities in the country.
I mean, it’s not often you can combine walk-on long snappers with Aunt Becky from Full House all in one story.
Either way, one of the schools at the heart of the scandal was (perhaps unsurprisingly at this point) USC. In addition to the athletic department’s third-highest ranking official being arrested by the FBI, several other high-profile head coaches with national title rings were also swept up in the operation and eventually fired by the Trojans. Such a wide-ranging scandal would often be enough to take down the athletic director with it but that doesn’t appear to be the case in Los Angeles.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times this week, athletic director Lynn Swann vowed to make changes within his department in the wake of the story while also denying any personal knowledge or involvement in what was going on in and around Heritage Hall.
“I think everybody was blindsided by this,” Swann said. “The fact that it was a senior member of the staff and also our men’s and women’s head water polo coach. … These are people that have been here a long time and people who had been here during difficult times and had seen bad things done and knew better. Everyone was completely shocked, caught off guard and taken by surprise.”
Swann denied that he was even thinking about resigning and noted that he’d like to have a 10 year run as AD at USC.
While others, even famous alums, might have been run out of town as a result of the recent headlines from the last two years, it’s pretty clear things are just a bit different in LA.