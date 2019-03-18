LSU to approve Ed Orgeron’s contract extension and raise this week

Coming off his best season as a head coach, Ed Orgeron will officially get a nice new raise from LSU this year. According to a report from The Advocate, citing information gathered from the agenda for an upcoming board meeting, Orgeron is set to officially receive a two-year extension with a $4 million contract.
The new contract would extend Orgeron through the 2023 season and increase his buyout price tag to $10 million this year, with a reduction in buyout cost of $250,000 each month until it drops to $4 million in 2021.
Naturally, the new contract will come with plenty of incentives for Orgeron for various milestones and achievements during any season. The contracts for new assistant coaches will also be on the agenda for the board. It is expected the board will approve all football contracts on the agenda without hassle. These votes are merely formalities in many cases, including this one for LSU.
According to a database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today last year, Orgeron was paid $3.5 million by LSU, which ranked him 36th among coaches active last season and 10th among SEC coaches. After coming off his third year as head coach of the program and with a contract that was set to expire in 2021, the time to work out a new deal feels about right for LSU and Orgeron. Tacking on two more years now provides job security and allows Orgeron and his staff to sell recruits on the commitment the program has in Orgeron moving forward for the bulk of their college football career in the years to come.
Since taking over as head coach following Les Miles, Orgeron has a record of 25-9 in the past three seasons in Baton Rouge. That is highlighted by a 2-1 bowl record that includes last season’s Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF. It is easily Orgeron’s best run as ahead coach in his career, which includes a 10-25 mark at Ole Miss and a brief 6-2 stint at USC before he left the program after learning he had no chance to become the next head coach of the Trojans.
Michigan senior defensive lineman Reuben Jones will play out the final year of his eligibility someplace other than Ann Arbor. On Monday, Jones announced he will move on from the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after the spring semester wraps up.
“After this semester, I will be graduating and also leaving the University of Michigan while becoming the best me on and off the field,” Jones said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Jones appeared in four games for the Wolverines in 2018. The former three-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2015 has only played in two seasons and continues to be buried on the depth chart. As a graduate transfer, however, he will have the opportunity to play immediately this fall for any college football program that welcomes him. It will be the final year of his eligibility, however, so he will certainly be hoping to find a place that can afford to give him more of a crack at a meaningful role as he closes out his college football career.
In just two years, players skipping minor bowl games has become an accepted practice in college football. In part, the tradition, for lack of a better word, has now reached a point where future first-round picks are now announcing that, yes, they will play in their team’s New Year’s Six game before ultimately turning pro.
And now it’s spread to basketball.
Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson on Monday revealed Hogs small forward Daniel Gafford will skip his team’s bid in the NIT to prepare for this summer’s NBA draft.
A sophomore from El Dorado, Ark., Gafford averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game this season. He’s viewed as a fringe first-round pick, and, clearly, he thinks getting a jumpstart on the Combine process will help him secure the guaranteed contract that comes with such a selection.
This is the second trend to jump from college football to basketball in recent years. Following the relative success of ESPN’s Tuesday night College Football Playoff ranking shows, the NCAA’s started revealing its top-16 seeds for the men’s and women’s tournaments in-season recently as well.
Illinois has been on the hunt for a transfer wide receiver, and what a hunt it was. At first, Illinois secured a commitment from Miami’s Jeff Thomas, who changed his mind and returned to the Sunshine State. AD Miller then committed to Illinois, but then he decided to return to Oklahoma.
Now, in their third time at bat, Illinois has found a transfer wideout — this time from the FCS.
Richmond wide receiver Dejon Brissett has announced his intent to play for the Illini, doing so over Instagram.
“Biggest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Brissett wrote in his post. “And proud to say that next year I will continue to play and study at the University of Illinois. Thank you to everyone who’s been there in this process, I will always be a Spider!”
A native Canadian, Brissett played at Lake Forest Academy in the Chicagoland area before signing with Richmond. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to use that season as a redshirt and pursue a graduate transfer to the Big Ten.
He will arrive in Champaign in June and is expected to be an immediate contributor.
The quarterback position is a fascinating one. There’s just one ball and so many guys who want to sling it. And because Justin Fields could not beat out Jake Fromm at Georgia, Cade Weldon is now leaving Miami.
Fields, of course, left Georgia for Ohio State, which caused Tate Martell to leave Ohio State for Miami. And now Weldon is leaving Miami.
The Hurricanes announced on Monday that Weldon (left) will leave the program.
“Cade and I talked and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school,” Manny Diaz said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“The friendships I’ve made the past two years will last a lifetime,” Weldon wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be transferring from the University of Miami and entering the [transfer] portal. I’m thankful for the memories I have made here and I’m excited for what the future holds. #GoCanes.”
A Tampa native, Weldon redshirted in 2017 and playing sparingly in 2018, completing two of his three passes for 14 yards.
Still, losing Weldon hurts Miami from a depth perspective. Miami now has just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and one of them (Martell) may or not be eligible to play this fall.