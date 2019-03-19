Texas Tech coach Matt Wells suspends four players as spring practice starts back up

There’s a new sheriff in Lubbock and the message is quickly spreading at Texas Tech.

New Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells confirmed reports that the program has suspended four players as spring practice returns to the program after a recent break:

Tech coach Matt Wells said CB DaMarcus Fields, DT Joe Wallace, RB DaLeon Ward and WR Corey Fulcher are suspended for "some internal reasons we're gonna get straight. They could be back soon. They could be back in a while or could never be back. We'll see." — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) March 19, 2019

Of those four, DeMarcus Fields is probably the biggest name as he started every game at cornerback for the team last season and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection. Joe Wallace is also a returning starter while Da’Leon Ward has been in the doghouse before with the previous coaching staff after missing 2017 and taking a redshirt prior to returning in 2018. Fulcher is the only one of the four who has not seen the field for Tech.

Wells did leave open the possibility that the quartet could return to the team at any time but it’s pretty clear they have work to do in order to get back in good graces with the new staff.

The Red Raiders have a rather unique schedule for spring practice so at least there’s still time for any or all the players to do just that before Tech holds their spring game on April 13th.