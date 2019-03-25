Report: Purdue to announce ‘permanent campus memorial’ for Tyler Trent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Purdue will announce a “permanent campus memorial” for the late Tyler Trent this week, according to a report Monday from the Fox TV affiliate in Indianapolis.

According to the report, the announcement will be made Wednesday by Purdue president Mitch Daniels at Ross Ade Stadium. Daniels will also announce the inaugural winner of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award.

Trent became a national source of inspiration throughout the fall when he battled bone cancer to continue attending Boilermaker football games. His moment crested during Purdue’s stunning 49-20 blowout of then-No. 2 Ohio State before ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” audience on Oct. 20.

Rival Indiana named Trent an honorary team captain for their Old Oaken Bucket game on Nov. 22, and the Colts flew Trent on the club’s private jet to the Boilers’ Music City Bowl appearance on Dec. 26.

Trent died on New Year’s Day. He was 20.

Before his passing, Trent partnered with Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis to create a cancer endowment for children, which in January met its goal of $1 million raised for cancer research.