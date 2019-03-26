ACL injury fears swirling around Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The defending national champion’s deep and talented receiving corps may have suffered a significant hit ahead of its title defense.

Citing a source close to the situation, TigerNet.com is reporting that Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was carted off the practice field Monday with some type of leg injury. “[T]here are concerns that it is some type of ACL injury,” the website wrote.

The same site adds that the football program is awaiting the results of an MRI for a confirmed diagnosis as to the specific nature and extent of the injury.

A Clemson official declined to comment on the report or Rodgers’ status, saying only that an announcement from the football program is forthcoming.

In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.

Rodgers, whose father is former Tennessee quarterback and current Volunteers assistant coach Tee Martin, is entering his true junior season.