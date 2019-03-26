David Beaty says in statement KU’s case against him ‘verifiably false’

David Beaty and Kansas AD Jeff Long are currently locked in a game of he-said/he-said, and the prize is the ex-Jayhawk coach’s $3 million buyout. Beaty is suing the school after alleging KU is looking for a “dead hooker” in his proverbial closet, and Kansas conveniently found one in a possible NCAA violation committed by an unnamed Kansas assistant coach under Beaty’s watch, which would allow them to get out of his contract without paying the buyout.

That investigation, started by Kansas, has since spread to the NCAA, and Kansas has maintained that Beaty has not cooperated with them or the NCAA.

On Tuesday, Beaty’s representatives released a statement to SB Nation saying, in part:

KU’s statement that its review was focused on possible NCAA violations committed by me and that I refused to cooperate is verifiably false. From December 21st of last year to February 1st of this year my attorney sent multiple letters and emails to KU’s attorney trying to get my interview scheduled. Those attempts were accompanied by requests for copies of certain documents of mine that remained in KU’s possession and would allow me to properly prepare and accurately address any concerns. … While the NCAA’s investigative process prohibits me from discussing the investigation or my interview in any detail, I am able to communicate that I voluntarily interviewed with the enforcement staff regarding alleged NCAA violations, and I have fully cooperated with the investigation. I will continue to cooperate with the NCAA should they have any follow-up requests for information but otherwise look forward to the prompt resolution of their work.

Had Kansas simply paid Beaty’s buyout and/or did not discover a possible NCAA violation during the exit interview process (depending on who you believe), Beaty would be almost off KU’s books by now. Instead, the school will either get out from under that $3 million cloud without a drop on them, or they’ll have to pay it and attorney fees.