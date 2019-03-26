David Beaty says in statement KU’s case against him ‘verifiably false’

David Beaty and Kansas AD Jeff Long are currently locked in a game of he-said/he-said, and the prize is the ex-Jayhawk coach’s $3 million buyout. Beaty is suing the school after alleging KU is looking for a “dead hooker” in his proverbial closet, and Kansas conveniently found one in a possible NCAA violation committed by an unnamed Kansas assistant coach under Beaty’s watch, which would allow them to get out of his contract without paying the buyout.
That investigation, started by Kansas, has since spread to the NCAA, and Kansas has maintained that Beaty has not cooperated with them or the NCAA.
On Tuesday, Beaty’s representatives released a statement to SB Nation saying, in part:
KU’s statement that its review was focused on possible NCAA violations committed by me and that I refused to cooperate is verifiably false. From December 21st of last year to February 1st of this year my attorney sent multiple letters and emails to KU’s attorney trying to get my interview scheduled. Those attempts were accompanied by requests for copies of certain documents of mine that remained in KU’s possession and would allow me to properly prepare and accurately address any concerns.
…
While the NCAA’s investigative process prohibits me from discussing the investigation or my interview in any detail, I am able to communicate that I voluntarily interviewed with the enforcement staff regarding alleged NCAA violations, and I have fully cooperated with the investigation. I will continue to cooperate with the NCAA should they have any follow-up requests for information but otherwise look forward to the prompt resolution of their work.
Had Kansas simply paid Beaty’s buyout and/or did not discover a possible NCAA violation during the exit interview process (depending on who you believe), Beaty would be almost off KU’s books by now. Instead, the school will either get out from under that $3 million cloud without a drop on them, or they’ll have to pay it and attorney fees.
Michigan’s 2018 season was the ultimate mixed bag. There was the 10-game winning streak in the middle that saw the Wolverines look like one of the four best teams in the country, and then there were the other three games: a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame to open the year, the 62-39 debacle in Columbus, and then the 41-15 clunker to Florida in the Peach Bowl. The Wolverines began the year at No. 14 in the AP poll, dropped to No. 21 after the Notre Dame loss, climbed all the way to No. 4 when they stepped on the field in Columbus, and finished exactly where they started: No. 14.
Heading into a critical Year 5 at Michigan — aren’t they all critical, especially if you’re him? — Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting his team forget their crash landing by putting it on t-shirts.
“Coach Harbaugh gave us some shirts the other day with the co-Big (Ten) East champs on the front and then all the scores of the games we lost on the back,” tight end Sean McKeon told the Detroit News. “I took that shirt and hung it up in the tight ends room with the scores (showing), just a reminder how the season ended. We don’t want to do that again, obviously.”
Left guard Ben Bredeson took a different approach than McKeon. Instead of nailing his shirt to the wall in his meeting room, Bredeson put his in the bottom of his locker, where it will remain. “I remember all of (the losses), so we’re good,” he said.
As was feared earlier in the day, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has indeed suffered a torn ACL, according to multiple reports. While numerous outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Rodgers had suffered an undisclosed leg injury, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated reported this afternoon it is indeed a torn ACL.
While the program has not announced the injury, Rodgers himself has confirmed an injury of some kind. TigerNet reported Rodgers was carried out of practice on Monday night, though Dabo Swinney did not mention it during his post-practice media session.
Rodgers was one of three stellar underclassman pass catchers for the Tigers during their 2018 title run. As a sophomore, Rodgers ranked second on the team with 55 catches covering 575 yards and four touchdowns. He trailed freshman Justyn Ross and fellow sophomore Tee Higgins in yards and touchdowns.
He posted his best career game in Clemson’s 59-10 drubbing of Florida State on Oct. 27, catching six passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
When it came to filing a hole on his Nevada coaching staff, Jay Norvell didn’t have to look very far.
The Wolf Pack announced Monday that Vai Taua has been promoted by Norvell to running backs coach. Taua, who played his college football at Nevada, replaces David White, who left earlier this month to take the head coaching job at a Mississippi high school.
“We’re excited for Vai to move into this role on our coaching staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “This is a great opportunity for him, and it’s an opportunity that he has earned.”
Taua played running back for the Wolf Pack from 2007-10. The past two seasons, Taua has served as both a special teams analyst and assistant director of player personnel and recruiting at his alma mater.
This will mark Taua’s first on-field coaching job at the FBS level.
“It’s always an honor for a former student-athlete to coach at their alma mater,” Taua’s statement began. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a deep and talented group of running backs.”
For those in the reading audience who feel it necessary to make plans way, way, waaayyy in advance, this development will fall squarely in your wheelhouse.
According to the fine folks over at FBSchedules.com, Clemson and Oklahoma have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. How future? The first game, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, is scheduled for Sept. 15 of 2035 (yes, that’s two thousand and thirty-five). The finale will be played the following year in Norman on Sept. 13.
For perspective, future members of each football program’s 2035 recruiting classes are currently in the neighborhood of two years old; seniors that will play in that game are currently in kindergarten or thereabouts.
Per the report, “[t]he home team will pay the visiting team $1 million for each contest and the penalty for breaching the contract is $2 million.”
The football programs have met five times previously, with the first coming in 1963 and the most recent matchup in 2015 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sooners won the first two games of the miniseries, while the Tigers have claimed the last three.
All of the last three matchups have come in bowl games.