Report: Clemson, Oklahoma schedule future series… for 2035-36

For those in the reading audience who feel it necessary to make plans way, way, waaayyy in advance, this development will fall squarely in your wheelhouse.

According to the fine folks over at FBSchedules.com, Clemson and Oklahoma have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. How future? The first game, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, is scheduled for Sept. 15 of 2035 (yes, that’s two thousand and thirty-five). The finale will be played the following year in Norman on Sept. 13.

For perspective, future members of each football program’s 2035 recruiting classes are currently in the neighborhood of two years old; seniors that will play in that game are currently in kindergarten or thereabouts.

Per the report, “[t]he home team will pay the visiting team $1 million for each contest and the penalty for breaching the contract is $2 million.”

The football programs have met five times previously, with the first coming in 1963 and the most recent matchup in 2015 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sooners won the first two games of the miniseries, while the Tigers have claimed the last three.

All of the last three matchups have come in bowl games.