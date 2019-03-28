Getty Images

Cincinnati reportedly in play for Alabama transfer Kyriq McDonald

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
One Power Five transfer could soon make a Group of Five school his new college football home.

Earlier this offseason, Kyriq McDonald (pictured, left) decided to transfer from Alabama and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. According to al.com, and per a source, that elsewhere could very well be Cincinnati.

According to the same website, the defensive back might pay a visit to the AAC school’s campus as early as this week.

McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season. Twice, he was named as the Crimson Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Barring something unforeseen, McDonald will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2020 season.

Colorado, ex-coach Mike MacIntyre agree to $7.24 million settlement

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
I’m guessing that this would be Exhibit No. 1,486 as to the notion that it absolutely, positively pays to get fired as a head football coach at a Power Five program.

Mike MacIntyre was “let go” as the coach at Colorado in November of last year and, per the terms of his contract, was due a buyout of $10.3 million as his dismissal was without cause.  According to the contract, MacIntyre was to be paid that eight-figure buyout in monthly installments over the next three years.

Tuesday, however, the Boulder Daily Camera reported that MacIntyre and the university have reached an agreement on a settlement that will pay the fired coach nearly $7.24 million when all of the financial dust settles.  Instead of monthly payments, though, MacIntyre will receive an initial lump sum payment of $3.542 million due no later than this coming Monday, and a second lump sum payment of $3.696 million that is payable on Jan. 20 of next year.

The negotiated settlement will save the university’s athletic department close to $3 million.

“Through mediation, we have come to an agreement with coach MacIntyre on what we will pay him to fulfill the remaining obligations of his contract,” the university told the newspaper in a statement. “Each party had differing views on how much was owed based on various clauses of the contract. We are satisfied to come to this resolution so that CU and coach MacIntyre can move on. We thank coach MacIntyre for his six years of service to CU and wish him every success in his coaching career.”

In those six seasons, MacIntyre went 30-44 overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play.  After posting a 10-win season in 2016 that included a South Division championship, the Buffaloes won five games under MacIntyre each of the next two seasons.

A month after his dismissal, MacIntyre was named defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

LSU RB Tae Provens charged with rape three days after entering NCAA transfer database

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Tae Provens’ journey to finding a new college football home has hit a rather sizable and disturbing legal pothole.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Provens (pictured, No. 25) was booked this past Wednesday on one count of third-degree rape stemming from an alleged incident that took place March 24.  That alleged incident took place three days after the running back had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Provens’ on-campus apartment very early Sunday morning following a night of drinking.

From the Advocate‘s report:

The woman told police she and her friend went to Provens’ apartment for about an hour and a half around 2 a.m. [Sunday]. Once there, she said, Provens followed her into his bedroom, where she had gone to use the bathroom, which was attached to the bedroom. At that point, she “blacks out,” the woman told police, explaining that her memory became hazy. The woman said she had been drinking earlier in the night.

She told police the next thing she remembered was her shirt coming off and trying to hold onto her underwear while it was pulled off, the report says. Then, she said, Provens started raping her. He stopped briefly when the woman told him, “no, no, no,” but then he tried to resume. The woman was able to escape, get dressed, and leave.

Another woman, who didn’t witness the sexual assault, told police that the alleged victim was visibly upset after she left Provens’ bedroom.  When confronted by that woman, Provens acknowledged he had sex with the other woman but claimed it was consensual.

“We take any and all allegations like these seriously, and currently, this is a law enforcement investigation,” a statement from the university began. “Once the law enforcement component is completed, the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Title IX office will conduct their investigation as well. Provens entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21, and since that time, he has not participated in team activities.

“At LSU, we’re committed to ending sexual violence and maintaining a community of respect, and an alleged incident like this goes against everything we stand for within our community. Our thoughts go out to the victim in this incident and every resource available through the university is being offered through the LSU CARE Team.”

Provens was a three-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Provens totaled 13 yards on four carries in a pair of appearances for the Tigers.

Another Duke Blue Devil out indefinitely after surgery

By John TaylorMar 28, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
For the second time in a week, Duke’s roster has taken an injury hit.

Duke announced over this past weekend that rising redshirt junior linebacker Brandon Hill underwent arthroscopic surgery this past Friday to repair unspecified damage in his right knee.  A couple of days later, the football program acknowledged that rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer underwent surgery on Monday to repair an unspecified injury to his left shoulder.

As was the case with Hill, Rimmer will be sidelined indefinitely as he rehabs from the medical procedure.

Coming out of high school in Tennessee, Rimmer was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2017 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-7, 295-pound lineman played in three games this past season.

West Virginia LB Brendan Ferns retires from football

By Kevin McGuireMar 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Another college football player has decided to step away from the game in the interest of concerns about his health. On Wednesday, West Virginia linebacker Brendan Ferns officially called it a career after dealing with a number of injuries since his arrival in Morgantown.

“This was a tough decision, but I have accepted a medical scholarship and will not be able to play my final two years here at WVU,” Ferns said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “These past three years at WVU were not how I envisioned them, but life happens. eventually, every athlete will have to hang it up, but some do sooner than others.”

A prized recruit in West Virginia’s Class of 2016, Ferns only ever managed to appear in eight games for West Virginia due to shoulder and knee injuries plaguing his time in a Mountaineer uniform. He was out of action for the majority of the 2018 season as he recovered from an offseason knee surgery.