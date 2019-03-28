Judge orders documents from internal review of Baylor’s response to sexual assault cases to be turned over

Documents from the law firm in charge of an internal review of Baylor University’s response to allegations of sexual assault have been ordered to be turned over by a federal judge in Texas, according to the Associated Press. The documents ordered to be turned over will help provide a more complete overview of the handling of sexual abuse allegations connected to Baylor football players under former Baylor head coach Art Briles.

“This is the stuff that’s been hidden for three years that substantiates and gives the details behind the failures that were acknowledged by the (university) regents,” Jim Dunnam, an attorney representing plaintiffs who filed claims against Baylor, said.

The documents requested to be turned over are from the Pepper Hamilton law firm in Philadelphia, which conducted an internal review of Baylor in 2016 in the fallout of the widespread sexual assault epidemic within the program that ultimately led to the firing of Briles and reorganization of key leaders within the university. Among the documents sought after include interviews with witnesses, emails, and information from local police reports in Waco, Texas.

While the internal review of Baylor’s handling of sexual assault cases on campus was critical of the university, the push to have more of the report’s gathered information has been desired by those who want full and clear transparency in the ongoing situation.

