Judge orders documents from internal review of Baylor’s response to sexual assault cases to be turned over

Documents from the law firm in charge of an internal review of Baylor University’s response to allegations of sexual assault have been ordered to be turned over by a federal judge in Texas, according to the Associated Press. The documents ordered to be turned over will help provide a more complete overview of the handling of sexual abuse allegations connected to Baylor football players under former Baylor head coach Art Briles.
“This is the stuff that’s been hidden for three years that substantiates and gives the details behind the failures that were acknowledged by the (university) regents,” Jim Dunnam, an attorney representing plaintiffs who filed claims against Baylor, said.
The documents requested to be turned over are from the Pepper Hamilton law firm in Philadelphia, which conducted an internal review of Baylor in 2016 in the fallout of the widespread sexual assault epidemic within the program that ultimately led to the firing of Briles and reorganization of key leaders within the university. Among the documents sought after include interviews with witnesses, emails, and information from local police reports in Waco, Texas.
While the internal review of Baylor’s handling of sexual assault cases on campus was critical of the university, the push to have more of the report’s gathered information has been desired by those who want full and clear transparency in the ongoing situation.
File this one under news that probably had the writing on the wall, but wide receiver Quintez Cephus was not listed on the spring roster for the Wisconsin Badgers. According to a Wisconsin State-Journal report, that is an official change as Cephus will no longer be a part of the Wisconsin program.
Last August, Cephus took a forced leave of absence from the team after being informed by a district attorney’s office in Wisconsin he would be facing charges for an alleged sexual assault from April 2018. Despite maintaining his innocence, Cephus was suspended by the team just a few days later. As Cephus began to focus on his legal battle, he filed a motion to have the sexual assault charge dismissed. In September, a judge ordered Cephus to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault. The start of that trial is scheduled to begin on July 29.
Later, in October, Cephus sued Wisconsin for allegedly violating his constitutional rights. Cephus claimed Wisconsin conducted a Title IX investigation despite his “inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university’s process.
Cephus recorded 501 receiving yards on 30 receptions for the Badgers with six touchdowns during the 2017 season.
The NCAA is once again embroiled in a legal battle. Limas Sweed, a former wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns, is taking the NCAA to court for alleged negligence over concussions that he claims have led to his current battles with depression and headaches.
As reported by TMZ Sports, Sweed is seeking $5 million from the NCAA and accusing the organization of fraud and negligence. Sweed claims he would be sent right back into a game after taking a blow to the head even if there was an “inadequate amount of time” since taking the blow to the head. Rather than direct his ire at the Longhorns and his former head coach Mack Brown, Sweed is instead aiming at the NCAA to take the blame.
“While playing at Texas, [Sweed] suffered from numerous concussions, as well as countless sub-concussive hits as part of routine practice and gameplay,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ Sports.
Sweed played for Texas from 2003 through 2007. How concussions were handled at the time has dramatically improved since Sweed’s playing days with the Longhorns. How much ground this case has to stand on remains to be determined by the legal system, although finding the NCAA guilty in any court of law over this situation may be difficult to pull off. At best, the most Sweed may have to hope to settle for would be some sort of settlement, although the NCAA will surely be reluctant to engage in that possibility, and the NCAA will likely move to have this case dismissed.
One Power Five transfer could soon make a Group of Five school his new college football home.
Earlier this offseason, Kyriq McDonald (pictured, left) decided to transfer from Alabama and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. According to al.com, and per a source, that elsewhere could very well be Cincinnati.
According to the same website, the defensive back might pay a visit to the AAC school’s campus as early as this week.
McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season. Twice, he was named as the Crimson Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Barring something unforeseen, McDonald will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2020 season.
I’m guessing that this would be Exhibit No. 1,486 as to the notion that it absolutely, positively pays to get fired as a head football coach at a Power Five program.
Mike MacIntyre was “let go” as the coach at Colorado in November of last year and, per the terms of his contract, was due a buyout of $10.3 million as his dismissal was without cause. According to the contract, MacIntyre was to be paid that eight-figure buyout in monthly installments over the next three years.
Tuesday, however, the Boulder Daily Camera reported that MacIntyre and the university have reached an agreement on a settlement that will pay the fired coach nearly $7.24 million when all of the financial dust settles. Instead of monthly payments, though, MacIntyre will receive an initial lump sum payment of $3.542 million due no later than this coming Monday, and a second lump sum payment of $3.696 million that is payable on Jan. 20 of next year.
The negotiated settlement will save the university’s athletic department close to $3 million.
“Through mediation, we have come to an agreement with coach MacIntyre on what we will pay him to fulfill the remaining obligations of his contract,” the university told the newspaper in a statement. “Each party had differing views on how much was owed based on various clauses of the contract. We are satisfied to come to this resolution so that CU and coach MacIntyre can move on. We thank coach MacIntyre for his six years of service to CU and wish him every success in his coaching career.”
In those six seasons, MacIntyre went 30-44 overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play. After posting a 10-win season in 2016 that included a South Division championship, the Buffaloes won five games under MacIntyre each of the next two seasons.
A month after his dismissal, MacIntyre was named defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.