Suspended Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus not on Badgers spring roster

Mar 28, 2019
File this one under news that probably had the writing on the wall, but wide receiver Quintez Cephus was not listed on the spring roster for the Wisconsin Badgers. According to a Wisconsin State-Journal report, that is an official change as Cephus will no longer be a part of the Wisconsin program.

Last August, Cephus took a forced leave of absence from the team after being informed by a district attorney’s office in Wisconsin he would be facing charges for an alleged sexual assault from April 2018. Despite maintaining his innocence, Cephus was suspended by the team just a few days later. As Cephus began to focus on his legal battle, he filed a motion to have the sexual assault charge dismissed. In September, a judge ordered Cephus to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault. The start of that trial is scheduled to begin on July 29.

Later, in October, Cephus sued Wisconsin for allegedly violating his constitutional rights. Cephus claimed Wisconsin conducted a Title IX investigation despite his “inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university’s process.

Cephus recorded 501 receiving yards on 30 receptions for the Badgers with six touchdowns during the 2017 season.

Former Texas WR Limas Sweed files lawsuit against NCAA for negligence over concussions

Mar 28, 2019
The NCAA is once again embroiled in a legal battle. Limas Sweed, a former wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns, is taking the NCAA to court for alleged negligence over concussions that he claims have led to his current battles with depression and headaches.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Sweed is seeking $5 million from the NCAA and accusing the organization of fraud and negligence. Sweed claims he would be sent right back into a game after taking a blow to the head even if there was an “inadequate amount of time” since taking the blow to the head. Rather than direct his ire at the Longhorns and his former head coach Mack Brown, Sweed is instead aiming at the NCAA to take the blame.

“While playing at Texas, [Sweed] suffered from numerous concussions, as well as countless sub-concussive hits as part of routine practice and gameplay,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ Sports.

Sweed played for Texas from 2003 through 2007. How concussions were handled at the time has dramatically improved since Sweed’s playing days with the Longhorns. How much ground this case has to stand on remains to be determined by the legal system, although finding the NCAA guilty in any court of law over this situation may be difficult to pull off. At best, the most Sweed may have to hope to settle for would be some sort of settlement, although the NCAA will surely be reluctant to engage in that possibility, and the NCAA will likely move to have this case dismissed.

Cincinnati reportedly in play for Alabama transfer Kyriq McDonald

Mar 28, 2019
One Power Five transfer could soon make a Group of Five school his new college football home.

Earlier this offseason, Kyriq McDonald (pictured, left) decided to transfer from Alabama and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. According to al.com, and per a source, that elsewhere could very well be Cincinnati.

According to the same website, the defensive back might pay a visit to the AAC school’s campus as early as this week.

McDonald was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, McDonald played in 11 games this past season. Twice, he was named as the Crimson Tide’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Barring something unforeseen, McDonald will be forced to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal beginning with the 2020 season.

Colorado, ex-coach Mike MacIntyre agree to $7.24 million settlement

Mar 28, 2019
I’m guessing that this would be Exhibit No. 1,486 as to the notion that it absolutely, positively pays to get fired as a head football coach at a Power Five program.

Mike MacIntyre was “let go” as the coach at Colorado in November of last year and, per the terms of his contract, was due a buyout of $10.3 million as his dismissal was without cause.  According to the contract, MacIntyre was to be paid that eight-figure buyout in monthly installments over the next three years.

Tuesday, however, the Boulder Daily Camera reported that MacIntyre and the university have reached an agreement on a settlement that will pay the fired coach nearly $7.24 million when all of the financial dust settles.  Instead of monthly payments, though, MacIntyre will receive an initial lump sum payment of $3.542 million due no later than this coming Monday, and a second lump sum payment of $3.696 million that is payable on Jan. 20 of next year.

The negotiated settlement will save the university’s athletic department close to $3 million.

“Through mediation, we have come to an agreement with coach MacIntyre on what we will pay him to fulfill the remaining obligations of his contract,” the university told the newspaper in a statement. “Each party had differing views on how much was owed based on various clauses of the contract. We are satisfied to come to this resolution so that CU and coach MacIntyre can move on. We thank coach MacIntyre for his six years of service to CU and wish him every success in his coaching career.”

In those six seasons, MacIntyre went 30-44 overall and 14-39 in Pac-12 play.  After posting a 10-win season in 2016 that included a South Division championship, the Buffaloes won five games under MacIntyre each of the next two seasons.

A month after his dismissal, MacIntyre was named defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

LSU RB Tae Provens charged with rape three days after entering NCAA transfer database

Mar 28, 2019
Tae Provens’ journey to finding a new college football home has hit a rather sizable and disturbing legal pothole.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, Provens (pictured, No. 25) was booked this past Wednesday on one count of third-degree rape stemming from an alleged incident that took place March 24.  That alleged incident took place three days after the running back had placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Provens’ on-campus apartment very early Sunday morning following a night of drinking.

From the Advocate‘s report:

The woman told police she and her friend went to Provens’ apartment for about an hour and a half around 2 a.m. [Sunday]. Once there, she said, Provens followed her into his bedroom, where she had gone to use the bathroom, which was attached to the bedroom. At that point, she “blacks out,” the woman told police, explaining that her memory became hazy. The woman said she had been drinking earlier in the night.

She told police the next thing she remembered was her shirt coming off and trying to hold onto her underwear while it was pulled off, the report says. Then, she said, Provens started raping her. He stopped briefly when the woman told him, “no, no, no,” but then he tried to resume. The woman was able to escape, get dressed, and leave.

Another woman, who didn’t witness the sexual assault, told police that the alleged victim was visibly upset after she left Provens’ bedroom.  When confronted by that woman, Provens acknowledged he had sex with the other woman but claimed it was consensual.

“We take any and all allegations like these seriously, and currently, this is a law enforcement investigation,” a statement from the university began. “Once the law enforcement component is completed, the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Title IX office will conduct their investigation as well. Provens entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21, and since that time, he has not participated in team activities.

“At LSU, we’re committed to ending sexual violence and maintaining a community of respect, and an alleged incident like this goes against everything we stand for within our community. Our thoughts go out to the victim in this incident and every resource available through the university is being offered through the LSU CARE Team.”

Provens was a three-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Provens totaled 13 yards on four carries in a pair of appearances for the Tigers.