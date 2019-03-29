Police report details tragic circumstances that led to death of Georgia Tech DT Brandon Adams

New details are out surrounding the tragic death of Georgia Tech’s Brandon Adams and they make a sad story that much sadder for the friends and family members of the beloved Yellow Jackets defensive tackle.
Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a police report in the matter has finally shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Adams’ death after an earlier autopsy proved to be inconclusive:
Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams was practicing “step dancing” – or stepping — with friends when he collapsed and hit his head late Saturday night, according to an Atlanta police report, leading to the death of the popular Yellow Jackets player that has stunned the team and fan base.
According to the report, friends of Adams told Georgia Tech police that they were practicing stepping in the garage area of a townhouse near Tech’s campus when they took a water break, which is when Adams fell backward and hit his head. After going into convulsions, he began to foam at the mouth.
Adams death was announced by the football program on Sunday and expected to be a key member of the team in 2019 after carving out a regular role as a part-time starter the past three years.
“Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation,” police said in a statement provided to the AJC. “Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”
Adams, just 21 at the time of his passing, is set to be laid to rest at his funeral on Saturday in the Nashville, Tenn. area according to the paper.
Kansas could be one step closer to making a decision on any potential return of star Pooka Williams after the running back entered into a reported diversion agreement with prosecutors for his alleged domestic violence case.
Court documents spelling out the agreement were obtained by the Lawrence Journal World on Friday and detail the steps that Williams must take for the charges to be dropped from his record. The tailback was suspended from the team back in December after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery involving Williams allegedly punching a woman at a local apartment complex and grabbing her by the throat.
In order for the charges to be dropped, Williams must complete 40 hours of community service, go through an anger management course, avoid alcohol/recreational drugs and fulfill several other requirements over the coming 12 months.
“If diversion is approved, and we decide to do it, there won’t be any more court,” Williams’ lawyer told the paper in January. “It would keep a conviction off his record.”
While head coach Les Miles has yet to weigh in on the sophomore’s potential return to the team, the school did issue a statement to local reporters confirming that he remains suspended in the wake of the original domestic violence incident.
Williams was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,125 yards last season with the Jayhawks.
There are a ton of storylines that played out in the 2018 season but one of the most interesting to surface out in the Pac-12 was the sudden drop off in play from Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate. The Wildcats star was labeled a Heisman Trophy favorite after dazzling with his legs and his arm as a sophomore and was expected to be even more dangerous under the new coaching staff of Kevin Sumlin.
That turned out not to be the case however, with an early season ankle injury holding Tate back for most of the year and the team going from one-time South Division threat to missing out on a bowl game altogether. The signal-caller opted to bypass the NFL Draft and return for his senior year in Tucson as a result and he addressed why his focus is now on moving forward in 2019 after not much went his way as a junior.
“I knew I had a lot more to prove. I knew I left a lot on the table. I know what my ceiling is. I know what I can do,” Tate said, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “With the circumstances I was dealing with last year, I couldn’t really perform to the best of my ability and show the next level what I can do. Thankfully, I had another year to learn and refine myself in this offense.”
Interestingly, the Daily Star notes that refining himself in the offense will actually result in fewer of those highlight reel plays we were so used to seeing out of Tate because offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone wants the QB to play more “within the system.”
We’ll see if that helps Tate live up to his ceiling but either way, it’s good to hear he’s healthy again and aiming to be much more like the caliber of player we all expected to watch after bursting onto the scene back in 2017.
The anger over NCAA sanctions still hasn’t worn off in Columbia.
Nearly two months after the Committee on Infractions slapped Missouri with a bowl ban, among other things, for an academic fraud case, the school’s athletic director is using the program’s freshly-launched appeal this week to lay into the NCAA once again for both their process and their conclusions involved in the case.
“The penalties that our program is now appealing were surprising in severity, particularly after investigators praised our “exemplary” cooperation throughout the joint investigation. Since the announcement, journalists, community members and Missouri leaders, and even our athletic competitors, have expressed puzzlement that integrity and truthfulness turned out to be a poor strategy,” AD Jim Sterk wrote in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Our students and future students who had nothing to do with this violation could suffer the brunt of the sanctions, which include bans from postseason play, recruiting restrictions and loss of scholarships. That would be a shame, considering those involved in this isolated case are no longer at Mizzou.”
This isn’t the first time Sterk has lambasted everything involved in this case or expressed outrage in the overall penalties for the football program. That’s understandable — not just because the penalties were a bit over the top for a fairly narrow case — but because it will result in millions of dollars flowing out of the athletic department’s already dwindling coffers.
Appeals are not typically all that successful when it comes to the NCAA infractions process but it’s pretty clear that the Tigers are not going down without a very public fight that is sure to play into the minds of Mizzou supporters.
Boise State defensive back Robert Lewis got himself into some legal trouble overnight.
According to a report from the Idaho Press, Lewis was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence. He was booked into county jail at 3:25 a.m. local time Friday morning.
At this time, there is no update on the status of Lewis with the Boise State football program. The school is currently gathering information regarding the incident and is aware of the situation. He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court today.
Lewis played in 10 games for the Broncos in 2018, in which he recorded a pair of tackles. Lewis will be a redshirt junior this upcoming season with two years of eligibility remaining with the Broncos.