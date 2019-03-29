Police report details tragic circumstances that led to death of Georgia Tech DT Brandon Adams

New details are out surrounding the tragic death of Georgia Tech’s Brandon Adams and they make a sad story that much sadder for the friends and family members of the beloved Yellow Jackets defensive tackle.

Per the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a police report in the matter has finally shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Adams’ death after an earlier autopsy proved to be inconclusive:

Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams was practicing “step dancing” – or stepping — with friends when he collapsed and hit his head late Saturday night, according to an Atlanta police report, leading to the death of the popular Yellow Jackets player that has stunned the team and fan base.

According to the report, friends of Adams told Georgia Tech police that they were practicing stepping in the garage area of a townhouse near Tech’s campus when they took a water break, which is when Adams fell backward and hit his head. After going into convulsions, he began to foam at the mouth.

Adams death was announced by the football program on Sunday and expected to be a key member of the team in 2019 after carving out a regular role as a part-time starter the past three years.

“Nothing in Mr. Adams’ autopsy by the GBI on Monday pointed to foul play and we have no evidence right now to merit a criminal investigation,” police said in a statement provided to the AJC. “Witnesses have told our investigators that Adams had been participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly. The Department is awaiting toxicology and other lab results being tested by the GBI following the autopsy to determine our next step.”

Adams, just 21 at the time of his passing, is set to be laid to rest at his funeral on Saturday in the Nashville, Tenn. area according to the paper.