Arkansas football players won back their locker room this spring

Every coach has a different method for motivating his players during spring football practices. Some coaches will make you earn your stripes on your helmet. Some will use the spring game as a competition with a fulfilling buffet of food awaiting the winning team. At Arkansas, Chad Morris took on the approach of taking the team’s lockers away. On Friday, Morris informed the team they have earned their lockers back.

Arkansas recently renovated their locker room, but this year’s team didn’t get much time to enjoy the luxuries this spring. Morris systematically took a number of perks away from the team this spring and rewarded the team with those perks as the spring has progressed, forcing the team to earn back everything that was taken from them. On Friday, they got to return to their comfy digs of the locke room.

Best is the standard and we've got it 🤯😳🐗 pic.twitter.com/PAswK3In0Q — Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) March 30, 2019

“You’ve worked extremely hard for this, but guess what…we gotta keep working.”

New Locker Room: Earned ✅ #WPS pic.twitter.com/Y2UTRPVXOw — Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) March 30, 2019

Regardless, the payoff was worth it. Arkansas has new lockers with TV screens showing off the player with a fully lit locker for football gear and more. Not only will this go over well with the players, but the recruits who tour Arkansas will see how flashy the environment is with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season. Morris is expecting an improved result in his second year in charge of the Razorbacks.

