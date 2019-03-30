Arkansas football players won back their locker room this spring

Every coach has a different method for motivating his players during spring football practices. Some coaches will make you earn your stripes on your helmet. Some will use the spring game as a competition with a fulfilling buffet of food awaiting the winning team. At Arkansas, Chad Morris took on the approach of taking the team’s lockers away. On Friday, Morris informed the team they have earned their lockers back.
Arkansas recently renovated their locker room, but this year’s team didn’t get much time to enjoy the luxuries this spring. Morris systematically took a number of perks away from the team this spring and rewarded the team with those perks as the spring has progressed, forcing the team to earn back everything that was taken from them. On Friday, they got to return to their comfy digs of the locke room.
Regardless, the payoff was worth it. Arkansas has new lockers with TV screens showing off the player with a fully lit locker for football gear and more. Not only will this go over well with the players, but the recruits who tour Arkansas will see how flashy the environment is with the Razorbacks.
Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season. Morris is expecting an improved result in his second year in charge of the Razorbacks.
Ordinarily, we might not pay too close attention to news of a kicker entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. But UTSA kicker Jared Sackett isn’t just some run of the mill kicker.
Sackett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by JJ Perez of 247 Sports, via Twitter. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Sackett is able to have contact with other college football programs as he explores his possible transfer options. This does not confirm Sackett is leaving UTSA, because players may withdraw their name from the portal if they decide to stay where they are at any time. Whether or not UTSA is completely out of the picture for Sackett is unknown, but there should certainly be some interest in Sackett’s leg from around the country.
That’s because the former Freshman All-American is a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award (nation’s top kicker) and he has proven to be a reliable special teams asset for the UTSA program.
Sackett converted 14 of 19 field goal attempts last season, and he completed all 18 of his extra point attempts. In 2017, Sackett converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra point attempts. He has also handled kickoff duties for the Roadrunners with an average of 55.67 yards per kickoff in 2017 and 56.09 yards per kickoff last fall.
Should Sackett move on to a new program, however, he would be required to sit out a full season of football before being eligible to play again in 2020 due to standard NCAA transfer rules.
There has been no official word, but word out of the Purdue spring practices could cause some alarm. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar is reportedly dealing with a hyperextended knee injury that forced him to miss practice on Saturday. His status for the remainder of the spring remains unknown, but Associated Press freelance reporter Atreya Verma reports Sindelar could be out for the remainder of the spring.
Sindelar is expected to be the frontrunner for the starting job for the Boilermakers this season as Purdue looks to replace David Blough. This isn’t the first time Sindelar has had an injured knee. He helped Purdue win a bowl game despite playing with a torn ACL. This latest knee injury is the same knee as the previous injury, which is why there may be some extra caution this spring.
Not having Sindelar for the rest of the spring does hurt with forming the offensive cohesiveness that will be needed in the fall but should allow some other options to get a few extra reps in the meantime.
Vanderbilt brought their spring football season to a close Saturday afternoon with the annual Black and Gold Game. The star of the game may have been one of the newest additions, quarterback Riley Neal. The transfer quarterback from Ball State showed he was capable of running the Vanderbilt offense and he wasted little time getting in the groove.
Neal got a chance to get a good amount of playing time because redshirt junior Deuce Wallace did not play in the game. Both players split the bulk of the offensive repr sin spring practices. Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason says he is in no hurry to anoint a starting quarterback just yet and the competition will continue later in the summer leading up to the start of the new season.
“This thing’s going to go all the way up, I think, until a week before our first game,” Mason said after the spring game. “That’s the way it needs to be. I think naming [a starter] right now, it’s not warranted and neither one of those guys have earned it. We’ve still got a long way to go, lot of ball to watch and things to clean up. We’re going to get better, for sure.”
Vanderbilt will open their 2019 season with a home game against Georgia on August 31.
Get ready for a bunch of feel-good stories in the coming weeks. Spring football games and scrimmages have become a good time to drop a pleasant surprise in a player’s lap, or perhaps create a lasting memory for a special fan. This morning at Appalachian State’s spring scrimmage, it was punter Clayton Howell getting surprised with a scholarship on the football field.
As you might have expected, upon the announcement being made, Howell was surrounded by his cheering teammates in celebration of his good news.
Howell averaged 43.6 yards per punt in 2018 after redshirting his first season on campus in 2017. Opponents had just 61 return yards off his punts last season, including a 29-yard punt off his first punt of the season against Penn State in the season opener.