Florida gets in on April Fool’s action with fake alternate uniforms

It’s exceptionally hard to pull off a good April Fool’s Day prank in the year of our Lord 2019, and Florida has certainly… tried.
The Gators on Monday “debuted” new alternate uniforms that featured blue jerseys with orange stripes around the sleeves, around the collar… and going straight down the front, from the neck to the calves.
The Navy-Notre Dame series is the most unique among all annual college football rivalries. In exchange for the Naval Academy using Notre Dame’s campus as a training site for World War II officers — thus keeping the doors of the school from closing, according to legend — Notre Dame agreed to play Navy in perpetuity. As a sign of its own gratitude for the annual games, Navy allows Notre Dame to pick the site of its “home” games in even-numbered years. Most often, those games took place in Baltimore or the Meadowlands, but in recent years the Irish have roamed to San Diego, Jacksonville or, to open the 2012 season, Dublin, Ireland.
Those Navy “home” games have been broadcast by CBS but, according to the Sports Business Journal‘s report on the American’s new TV deal and unearthed by the Notre Dame blog One Foot Down, the Navy-Notre Dame games will move to ESPN moving forward.
The 2019 game, slated for Nov. 16 in South Bend, will be broadcast on NBC as usual. But the 2020 edition will see a return to Dublin to open the season (Aug. 29) would represent a great opportunity for ESPN to begin the season with a bang.
Navy is a football-only member of the American — its Olympic sports compete in the Patriot League — and as such the Army-Navy game will remain on CBS in years where the Middies are the home team. That game and the Sun Bowl will now become the only non-SEC games that CBS will air moving forward.
Arkansas director of recruiting returning to Texas A&M, per reports
Texas A&M is reportedly welcoming back a former staff member as part of the football program. According to a report from Football Scoop, Larry McDonald is leaving Arkansas to return to Texas A&M to take on a role in recruiting for the Aggies. McDonald will replace Leah Knight, who will be heading off to pursue a business opportunity in her career, according to a report from Gigem 247.
McDonald joined the Texas A&M program in 2017 as a personnel assistant under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. At Arkansas, McDonald held the role of director of recruiting for the Razorbacks for Chad Morris. But after a brief stay with the program, McDonald will now take on a similar role with a new title for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. According to Football Scoop, McDonald will hold the title of executive director of recruiting.
Recruiting at Texas A&M received a jolt in the first full recruiting cycle under Fisher. The Aggies had a recruiting class haul that ranked fourth in the 247 Sports composite team rankings. It was the first recruiting class to finish in the top 10 of the composite rankings since the Class of 2014. With a renewed sense of optimism about the direction of the program, recruiting is trending up for the Aggies as McDonald steps in to his new role with the program.
Texas A&M’s Class of 2020 currently ranks 18th in the nation.
The Liberty Flames are getting ready for their second season as an FBS program, and they are hopeful having a coach with experience in the SEC is going to help them take some more steps forward as a program. That former SEC coach is Hugh Freeze, and he has just concluded his first spring game as a head coach since being fired by Ole Miss amid scandal. Liberty’s spring game on Saturday saw the defense handle their business for the first half, but the offense woke up in the second half to take the annual spring game.
Liberty safety Ceneca Espinoza Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game with a 41-yard interception returned for a touchdown early in the second quarter. The defense was given a 24-0 lead to start the game, so the pick-six helped give the defense a 31-9 cushion at the halftime break. In the second half, freshman running back Chandler Armstrong ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run and Class of 2019 early enrollee quarterback Johnathan Bennett connected on a 59-yard touchdown pass to Shedro Louis to add to the offensive fireworks for the Flames.
Although Bennett had a solid performance in the box score, so did the incumbant starter, Stephen Calvert. Calvert completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 184 yards. Although Calvert will likely remain the starter for the Flames this fall, there should be reason to be optimistic about some of the future outlooks for some of the new players signed under Freeze, and there should be little reason to suspect Freeze may not wait long to make any roster changes in the fall if he feels a change will do the team some good.
Although the spring game is in the ebooks, Freeze will oversee two more spring practices for the Flames before the spring practice schedule concludes for the year.
NIU has yet to confirm the addition of Bowers at this time, although such an announcement would likely be on the way in a short time once all of the transfer paperwork is properly taken care of. NIU cannot comment on any prospective student-athlete until they are officially added to the football program. But a player’s dad is free to say whatever he wants, whenever he wants. So while we’ll await further confirmation straight from NIU, the word of the father seems justifiable enough to suggest NIU has a new quarterback to add to the mix.
Bowers was one of seven players to decide to transfer from Cal over the offseason. His departure was among the most notable for the Bears after starting every game of the 2017 season before getting sidetracked by injury issues in 2018. As a graduate transfer, Bowers will be eligible to play right away for the Huskies this fall. And he’ll also be given a fair chance to step right into a starting role for the MAC program that is looking to defend its conference championship crown in 2019.