TCU cancels spring game amid injury and depth concerns

TCU head coach Gary Patterson will go this year without a spring game as the Horned Frogs deal with a shortened roster of sorts. A growing number of players dealing with injuries of various degrees tied Patterson into making the decision to go without the annual spring game this weekend as originally scheduled.

TCU’s roster depth should be in better shape later this summer once the incoming Class of 2019 and expected transfers are able to join the program, but this spring has seen a handful of players get a little banged up to cut the depth at various positions. Rather than go through with a meaningless spring game and risk further harm to additional players or pressure any injured player to gut it out for the spring game, Patterson is making the right move here.

Last season saw TCU deal with a rash of injuries as well, turning what looked like it might be a potentially promising season into a bit of a struggle as the season continued to play out. A year after playing for the Big 12 championship in 2017, the Horned Frogs ended the 2018 season with a record of 7-6 with a victory in the infamous Cheez-It Bowl.

TCU will open the 2019 season at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Follow @KevinOnCFB