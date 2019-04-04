UCF reportedly out $1 million after AAF folds having never paid lease tab for Spectrum Stadium

There were a lot of people disappointed by the folding of the Alliance of American Football this week but perhaps none more so than UCF.

It’s not because of the Knights having players in the league suddenly finding themselves out of a job, but rather the school itself now out of a full seven figures thanks to an unpaid bill.

WFTV has the details, noting that the AAF and the local franchise Orlando Apollos were supposed to pay the university some $1 million in a lease agreement for Spectrum Stadium. However that was not paid upfront and with the league folding, UCF might be out that full amount as a result.

“All the players, coaches, we’re disappointed,” said Apollos Coach and Florida ambassador Steve Spurrier. “We really were led to believe that the Alliance was well funded.”

Well, it was not.

Now UCF is left picking up the pieces and suddenly having to deal with the fallout of a league that was playing games and looking somewhat healthy just days ago. The Apollos did post a league-best 7-1 record this spring but that’s no consolation prize to the school who now has a budget shortfall as a result.