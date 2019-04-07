Georgia Tech the landing spot for transferring Florida DE Antonneus Clayton

When Geoff Collins took over at Georgia Tech this offseason, he was adamant about upgrading the talent level on the Yellow Jackets’ roster. While a lot of the focus in recent weeks has been on his efforts in recruiting players longterm to the Flats, he’s not shying away from a few shorter term additions either by hitting the transfer database when needed.

On Friday we learned one of those additions in the form of Florida defensive end Antonneus Clayton, who confirmed that he would be returning back to his native state to play at Tech for the coach who originally recruited him to Gainesville.

As Clayton notes, he will have two years to leave a mark on the field with the Yellow Jackets that simply wasn’t there with the Gators. He recorded a final stat line of just 11 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery at UF and was searching for snaps this spring with the team behind several younger players after technically redshirting in 2018.

While things didn’t turn out how he would have liked with the Gators, there’s hope that a change of scenery could help Clayton fulfill his potential. A former Under Armour All-American selection who was a top 30 recruit coming out of high school (and once Florida’s highest-rated recruit in the class of 2016), the defensive end could make much more of an impact with a Tech team searching for answers on defense.