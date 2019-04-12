Dana Holgorsen says leaving West Virginia for Houston was ‘easy decision’

Fans, fellow coaches and the media often have a hard time coming to grips with somebody taking (what they view) a lateral or slightly smaller job in college football.
We had a very good litmus test for just that this offseason in Dana Holgorsen, who made the interesting move from a Power Five, Big 12 program at West Virginia to a Group of Five job (albeit a very good one) at his old hunting grounds of Houston. Aside from Tommy Tuberville getting out of Texas Tech early to take the Cincinnati gig, there haven’t been a ton of such parallels but the new Cougars head coach told USA Today this week that he didn’t have to think hard about pulling the trigger on the change.
“It was an easy decision,” said Holgorsen “(Houston) has always been special to me … that always had a whole bunch of potential.”
Now before Mountaineers fans get upset, Holgorsen did remark that he enjoyed his time in Morgantown and with the WVU program but Houston felt a little bit more like home to him after spending years as an assistant at the school and recruiting the area heavily while in the Big 12.
Aaron Donald was set on the road to become an NFL superstar at Pitt and now he’s giving back to the school that helped make him what he has become at the next level.
The Panthers announced on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle had made “a seven-figure financial commitment” to the football program that is the largest gift from a former player.
“It was a dream come true to play for the University of Pittsburgh,” said Donald in a statement. “My experience as a Panther is something that influences my life every day and I want to pay that forward. I believe in what Coach Narduzzi is building at Pitt and this was an opportunity for me to make a difference for our current and future players. Pitt will always be my school and I’m honored to be able to support the Blue and Gold.”
Donald was an absolute force in the middle of the Pitt defense from 2010-13 and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and a host of other honors as a senior. He was later picked 13th overall in the draft by the Rams and was recently given a six-year extension worth $87 million guaranteed from the franchise prior to last season.
As a result of the gift, the school is, among other things, re-naming the ground floor of the Panthers’ Duratz Athletic Complex as the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.
Nebraska snags viral yodeling kid to perform national anthem at spring game
We’ve seen schools bring in rappers and 90’s music stars, among others, to help make their spring game more than a destination for football but Nebraska is making the move to really cash in on a viral sensation this year by bringing in acclaimed yodeler Mason Ramsey.
Wash those Memorial Stadium blues away. Football is back Saturday!
For those not caught up on the latest internet culture, Ramsey was caught yodeling at an Illinois Walmart last year and video of the song went viral to the point where the 12-year-old was invited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and even given sets at the Grand Ole Opry and Coachella.
Now he’s taking his act to Big Red and will sing the national anthem prior to the game, which will be televised on Big Ten Network on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.
Missouri unveils updated helmets, new throwback look ahead of spring game
Talking about stripes is something you typically associate with schools outfitted by adidas but Missouri is hoping to change that around a bit this week.
Ahead of the Tigers upcoming spring game, the school unveiled an updated helmet for the team in 2019 that features a much wider stripe, a new ‘Make it Right’ sticker on the back and a secondary throw back design with the old tiger paw logo to boot.
In case you were wondering, that ‘Make it Right’ sticker is indeed a message about the school’s upcoming appeal with the NCAA regarding the team’s 2019 bowl ban and associated penalties from their recent infractions case. Given how these things can sometimes stretch for months at a time, it’s unknown whether the team will sport the sticker for the regular season but you can definitely bet the entire program will be wanting to use Saturday’s spring game in Columbia to send a message to the folks in Indianapolis well beyond the decal.
College Football Playoff director estimates it costs a city as much as $16 million to host national title game
Minneapolis earned rave reviews this past week as the city hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium but leaders from across the Twin Cities are already aiming their sights on holding another big event in the area: the, um, other final four — the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The area was up for the bidding on the upcoming 2020 title game several years ago but ultimately lost out to New Orleans. Based on a recent Star Tribune interview with CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock, it sounds like Minneapolis has a chance to be in the running whenever the bid process (such as it is) comes back open in a few years.
While that should come as no surprise given that it is one of only a handful of “northern” venues in the country that could host college football’s ultimate prize, perhaps the most interesting note that emerged from the interview was the estimated cost some of the cities need to be prepared to pony up if they want to land the CFP:
Hancock also said it’s probably better if a city doesn’t host any combination of the Super Bowl, Final Four and CFP back-to-back-to-back, as it “does stress the resources of the city in terms of finances and also in terms of volunteer manpower.” He estimated a city’s investment for hosting a CFP as $12 million to $16 million, though cities expect to make that back in tourism dollars. Only a few cities have pulled that off in conjunction with a Final Four and Super Bowl, such as Phoenix from 2015-17 and Atlanta from 2018-20.
All things considered, $12-16 million isn’t too surprising a number when you add up all the things like branding, police escorts, practice facility time and all the other mundane items that are all a part of the build up to the big game itself at a big stadium. We’re guessing some cities that are used to big events like New Orleans could lean toward the lower end of the scale while this past January’s trip to the Bay Area had to come at the more premium end of the spectrum.
The future sites of the game have already been announced through 2024 but CFP officials have been tight-lipped about the future of the bidding process. Who knows, perhaps by then they’ll have a lot more on their plates to consider like handling eight teams in the postseason prior to the big game…