Jeff Brohm, Purdue finalize new deal worth $36.8 million over seven years

Being wanted as a head coach by other schools is extremely beneficial to one’s wallet. Just ask Jeff Brohm.

Hot on the heels of his alma mater of Louisville coming after him this offseason, Brohm and Purdue have agreed to a new seven year deal worth a reported $36.8 million, reports the Lafayette Journal & Courier. The school’s board of trustees approved the terms this week and details of the big financial commitment were subsequently released as a result.

And let’s just say that Brohm won’t be hurting for cash this year as he’s set to make a whopping $6.6 million when factoring in a hefty retention bonus. His salary does dip back down to under $5 million the next few seasons after that but still, that’s a lot of dough to keep the coach in West Lafayette.

Note that all this comes after reported interest from Tennessee netted him an extension prior to the 2018 campaign and the full court press from Louisville nearly saw him leave the program before deciding to stay put.

The Journal & Courier also says that Purdue bumped up the assistant salary pool some $380,000 to $4.35 million total this upcoming season as well.

Brohm is just 13-13 with the Boilermakers but has led a resurgence with the program that included an upset of Ohio State and several other big wins during his tenure. He is 43-23 overall as a head coach with a bowl berth in all five seasons leading a team.