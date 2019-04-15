Florida four-star defensive end enters NCAA transfer portal

The Florida Gators could potentially be about to lose a defensive end. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter, defensive end Malik Langham has decided to throw his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, allowing him to have contact with other college football programs as he evaluates his immediate future.

Langham was a four-star member of Florida’s Class of 2018, which was the first recruiting class signed by current Gators head coach Dan Mullen. The Huntsville, Alabama native committed to Florida just days after taking an official visit Auburn as his recruiting process came down the final stretch in the Class of 2018. Alabama had previously been considered a favorite to land his recruitment in the weeks leading up to signing day in 2018. With plenty of offers to consider, Langham also made an official visit to Notre Dame in addition to unofficial visits to Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and more.

Langham appeared in two games for Florida in 2018, in which he recorded one assist on a tackle as a backup option for the Gators. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules implemented last fall, Langham is able to preserve a year of eligibility because he did not appear in more than four games last season. That will give Langham four years to still play, although he will have to sacrifice one year of eligibility now if he transfers to another FBS program. NCAA transfer rules would force Langham to sit out the 2019 season at any other FBS program before he can be eligible to play again in 2020, at which time he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

It is unknown where Langham will go from here. It is also unknown if there will be any waiver request for immediate eligibility put in play.

