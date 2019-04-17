Louisiana Tech losing WR Rhashid Bonnette to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off an injury-plagued season, Rhashid Bonnette had been expected to play an increasing role in Louisiana Tech’s passing attack in 2019. The key words in that sentence, though, are “had” and “been.”

Head coach Skip Holtz confirmed earlier this week that Bonnette has decided to leave the Bulldogs and entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move comes not long after the fifth-year senior wide receiver was indefinitely suspended by Holtz for violating unspecified team rules.

Update on Rhashid Bonnette situation. Skip Holtz said today after #LATech’s final spring practice that the SR WR has entered the transfer portal & “will be looking for a new home.” Big loss for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/SmVWy6mu5l — Cory Diaz (@CoryDiaz_TNS) April 16, 2019

As Bonnette would be headed to a new school as a Tech graduate, he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

During his time in Ruston, Bonnette totaled 1,065 yards and three touchdowns on his 74 receptions. 22 of those catches, 300 of the yards and one of the touchdowns came this past season.