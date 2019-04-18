Mizzou says report that Bobby Petrino is coaching QBs is ‘not true’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

During a radio appearance Thursday morning, former Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson claimed that his former head coach, Bobby Petrino, was now coaching quarterbacks at Missouri. “Maybe I’m breaking news that shouldn’t be broken,” Wilson added by way of Saturday Down South.

BREAKING: Former Arkansas QB Tyler Wilson says Bobby Petrino is the new QB coach for Mizzou football, while talking on ESPN Arkansas radio show "Hit That Line" — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) April 18, 2019

Perhaps the news shouldn’t have been broken as it’s not accurate — at least at this time — as, according to the school, Petrino is merely serving as a spring practice observer.

Regrading report that Bobby Petrino is coaching Mizzou QBs, MU administration spokesman says “not true.” Petrino has been in Columbia observing some spring practices. Obvious connection with WR coach Garrick McGee — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 18, 2019

In early November of last year, Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Louisville. He also left Arkansas in disgrace five years after he quit on the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of the 2007 season and took the Razorbacks job.

And, for the record, the Tigers’ current quarterbacks coach is offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Whether Petrino has a future on head coach Barry Odom‘s football staff, either as quarterbacks coach or in some type of analyst role, is unclear at the moment.