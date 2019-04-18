QB Matt Fink enters transfer database, but leaves door open for return to USC

With JT Daniels firmly entrenched (?) as Clay Helton‘s starter under center, this is far from a surprising development.

Speaking to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com, Matt Fink confirmed that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database in the first step of what will likely be a move on from USC — maybe. In his post, Bonagura wrote that “Fink said he will complete his degree in communications from USC in early July and would be open to staying at the school if a better option doesn’t materialize.”

Should Fink leave — that still seems like the likely outcome regardless of any doors being left cracked — the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.

A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

With Fink potentially out of the picture, the Trojans would enter the summer with three scholarship quarterbacks — the incumbent Daniels, redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and true freshman Kedon Slovis, an early enrollee. While the true sophomore Daniels is the favorite to maintain the job, Sears opened some eyes this spring and could make some noise once summer camp kicks off.