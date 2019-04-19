Former four-star corner transferring from Notre Dame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, Luke Jones‘ transfer to Arkansas wasn’t the only personnel movement for a Notre Dame player Thursday.

According to both 247Sports.com and ndinsider.com, Noah Boykin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database and will likely leave the Fighting Irish to continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. According to the latter website, the cornerback’s impending departure would put the Irish at 86 scholarship players, one above the NCAA-mandated limit of 85.

No specific reason was given for the touted defensive back’s departure.

A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2018 recruiting class, Boykin was rated as the No. 34 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one corner in the Irish’s class that year, Houston Griffith, the football program’s top signee that year, was rated higher than Boykin.

As a true freshman, Boykin, who also held offers from, among others, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC, sat out the 2018 season.

After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and if he opts to move on to another FBS program, Boykin would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season. He could also go to a lower level of football and play immediately.