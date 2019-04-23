Boise State the new home for FCS transfer Khafari Buffalo

A couple of weeks after Boise State put the finishing touches on spring practice 2019, Bryan Harsin has officially added a veteran presence — and an All-Name Team contender — to the Broncos’ secondary.

On his personal Twitter account, Khafari Buffalo announced that, “[a]fter discussing it with the people closest to me and weighing my own personal options, I decided that I’m spending my last year of eligibility at Boise State University.” The football program followed up that tweet with a tweet of its own confirming Buffalo’s addition to the roster.

As a graduate transfer, the fifth-year senior defensive back, who spent the first four years of his collegiate career at FCS The Citadel, will be eligible to play immediately for the Mountain West Conference school this coming season.

It’s just the beginning 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rcWookEE93 — Khafari Buffalo (@KhafariB) April 19, 2019

Buffalo started eight of the 32 games in which he played for the military school. Five of those starts came in a 2018 season in which he led the Bulldogs in passes defensed with seven and pass breakups with six despite playing in only nine games.