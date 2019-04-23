Florida football staffer arrested for cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing around these parts, it would be a non-football player triggering a reset back to double zeroes.

According to Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, and citing court records, Florida football assistant director of player personnel Otis Yelverton was arrested Monday by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on one count of aggravated cyberstalking. That charge is a third-degree felony and involves Yelverton’s ex-girlfriend.

From Rivals.com:

According to the ACSO police report, Yelverton has “repeatedly and maliciously” harassed the victim in the case after she ended the relationship on April 14th. The report goes on to detail that Yelverton called, Facebook messaged and texted the victim over 40 times – many of those messages coming after she told Yelverton to end all communication. The report goes on to say that the defendant was then arrested after he reportedly left a threatening voice message on April 21, after he told the victim that he would “blow up” her car. The ACSO report goes on to say that Yelverton allegedly “used multiple vulgarities and demeaning language which placed the victim in a continuous state of fear that violence was going to take place.

As a result of the incident, Yelverton has been placed on administrative leave by the football program.

Yelverton was hired by head coach Dan Mullen in January of 2018. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.