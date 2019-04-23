Florida football staffer arrested for cyberstalking ex-girlfriend

If the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker were still a thing around these parts, it would be a non-football player triggering a reset back to double zeroes.
According to Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, and citing court records, Florida football assistant director of player personnel Otis Yelverton was arrested Monday by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on one count of aggravated cyberstalking. That charge is a third-degree felony and involves Yelverton’s ex-girlfriend.
From Rivals.com:
According to the ACSO police report, Yelverton has “repeatedly and maliciously” harassed the victim in the case after she ended the relationship on April 14th. The report goes on to detail that Yelverton called, Facebook messaged and texted the victim over 40 times – many of those messages coming after she told Yelverton to end all communication.
The report goes on to say that the defendant was then arrested after he reportedly left a threatening voice message on April 21, after he told the victim that he would “blow up” her car.
The ACSO report goes on to say that Yelverton allegedly “used multiple vulgarities and demeaning language which placed the victim in a continuous state of fear that violence was going to take place.
As a result of the incident, Yelverton has been placed on administrative leave by the football program.
Yelverton was hired by head coach Dan Mullen in January of 2018. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
The whole of Alabama football fandom can rest easier today.
The weekend before last, Nick Saban confirmed that he’ll have hip-replacement surgery, albeit at an unspecified time this offseason. Friday, a specific date was confirmed as the Alabama head coach was set to go under the knife this coming Monday; with Monday in the books, so is Saban’s surgery as the coach’s surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, issued a statement through the football program very briefly addressing the procedure that was performed.
Coach Saban underwent successful robotic-assisted right hip replacement surgery this afternoon with our hip specialist, Dr. Benton Emblom and the team at Andrews Sports Medicine. Coach is resting comfortably and we anticipate a full recovery. He should be able to return to work in the very near future, and we’ll have him back out on the golf course, with hopefully a few more yards off the tee, as soon as possible.
It was previously reported that the procedure is expected to sideline Saban, who had previously lamented the impact it would have on his golf game this summer, for a period of 6-8 weeks, a timeline that will allow the coach plenty of time to recuperate and rehabilitate ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
The 67-year-old Saban will be entering his 12th season with the Crimson Tide in 2019. “I don’t want to coach for one more year. I want to coach for a lot of more years,” the future College Football Hall of Famer said in explaining his decision to undergo the surgery at this point in time.
A couple of weeks after Boise State put the finishing touches on spring practice 2019, Bryan Harsin has officially added a veteran presence — and an All-Name Team contender — to the Broncos’ secondary.
On his personal Twitter account, Khafari Buffalo announced that, “[a]fter discussing it with the people closest to me and weighing my own personal options, I decided that I’m spending my last year of eligibility at Boise State University.” The football program followed up that tweet with a tweet of its own confirming Buffalo’s addition to the roster.
As a graduate transfer, the fifth-year senior defensive back, who spent the first four years of his collegiate career at FCS The Citadel, will be eligible to play immediately for the Mountain West Conference school this coming season.
Buffalo started eight of the 32 games in which he played for the military school. Five of those starts came in a 2018 season in which he led the Bulldogs in passes defensed with seven and pass breakups with six despite playing in only nine games.
The transfer train made a couple of additional stops in Bowling Green last week.
As we had previously noted, defensive back Jayden Patterson announced on Twitter that he has decided to leave Western Kentucky and placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. Not long after, a pair of Patterson’s one-time WKU teammates, offensive lineman Chase Farris and punter Adam Krause (pictured, No. 40), utilized the same social-media platform to confirm their departures from the Hilltoppers as well.
Krause appeared in 11 games this past season as a holder on extra point and field goal attempts. Farris didn’t appear in a game during his two seasons with the Hilltoppers.
A search and rescue mission that turned into a search and recovery mission in California has left the Wyoming football family in a state of shock. Over the weekend, the news out of California regarding the search for Class of 2019 signee Naphtali Moimoi took an unfortunate turn when authorities called off a search with no results. On Monday, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl issued a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the family of Moimoi.
“We have been talking with Naphtali’s family, and our hearts go out to the entire Moi Moi family at this extremely difficult time,” Bohl said in his statement. “As a Cowboy Football family, we are all thinking of and praying for Naphtali, his family and his friends.”
Moimoi was last seen at Half Moon Bay in California rising on a boogie board. A strong rip current whisked Moimoi away out to sea, with a search and rescue mission getting underway Friday morning. As the day progressed, the search reached a conclusion with no body found. Authorities will continue to review any information regarding Moimoi that is received as the search for a body and answers continues.
Moimoi is a two-star recruit from Hayward, California in Wyoming’s Class of 2019. The defensive end signed with Wyoming in December 2018 during the early signing period.