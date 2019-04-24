Nick Saban back at work 48 hours after hip surgery, already putting walker and cane through ‘The Process’

When you’re forced to list some of the very best Group of Five programs out there, chances are high that Boise State comes to mind early on. Not too far down the list? USF.

As luck would have it, those two programs don’t mind hooking up for a home-and-home series to settle who’s best on the field as the pair confirmed a meeting between the Broncos and Bulls for the first time on Aug. 30, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium. A return date on the Blue Turf is also on the docket two years later for Sept. 11, 2027.

“Boise State is a very exciting addition to our football schedule and one I believe will have national interest,” USF AD Michael Kelly said in a statement. “The Broncos have a highly successful program that has been prominent on the national stage over the last two decades, and I think our student-athletes and fans will look forward to two high quality games and a trip out west to compete on the blue turf.”

USF also moved a game against fellow Mountain West foe San Jose State from 2023 to the week after Boise State comes to town in 2025 and shifted a game against MAC powerhouse Northern Illinois from 2025 to 2027. The Bulls will also play in-state rival Florida in Gainesville to round out the bulk of their non-conference slate in 2025.

Boise State notes that the program is 10-1 all-time against schools currently in the AAC and that this USF addition caps off a very tough 2025 non-conference schedule that also includes a trip to Cincinnati and a home game against Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Broncos 2027 schedule also features a regional rival coming to the Blue Turf in Washington State and a season-opening trip to Rice prior to the Bulls coming to town.

Either way, it should be fun to see these two programs square off and given how far into the future these dates are, there’s even an outside chance this winds up becoming a Power Five matchup when all is said and done.