Ole Miss transfer Breon Dixon confirms mutual parting with Nebraska

Maybe the third time will be a charm for Breon Dixon?

First reported by Rivals.com, Dixon “will not be with the [Nebraska] program going forward.” Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the Omaha World-Herald subsequently confirmed the initial report, writing that the linebacker “is off the team.”

Neither media outlet provided specifics as to the reason or reasons behind the apparent parting of ways.

Thus far, the football program has not yet addressed the reports, although the player did as he stated in a Twitter post that indicated a mutual parting of ways.

Dixon began his collegiate playing career at Ole Miss, but transferred to Nebraska in January of 2018 in the aftermath of NCAA sanctions levied on the SEC school. Because of those sanctions, Dixon was granted immediate eligibility with the Cornhuskers.

After playing in four games this past season, Dixon, a four-star 2017 signee, was able to take advantage of the new redshirt rule that preserved a year of eligibility.