Ex-Penn State DE Aaron Maybin denies taking payments in college after being brought up in trial

The college basketball world has been entrapped by the ongoing federal corruption trail involving a number of big name schools, coaches and agents the past few months but the spotlight is suddenly turning to college football the past few days after Marty Blazer, a financial advisor-turned government informant, testified that he paid several hundred players on the gridiron from 2010-2014.

While there were not a ton of specific names doled out in court, one did pop in the form of ex-Penn State defensive end Aaron Maybin. Blazer said he was encouraged by a Nittany Lions assistant to give $10,000 to the father of Maybin in order to keep the eventual first round pick in school.

While then PSU defensive line coach (and current Ohio State assistant) Larry Johnson denied such claims on Tuesday, it was Maybin’s turn to issue his own refutation to the story to The Ringer’s Tyler Tynes on Friday.

Regarding Marty Blazer’s testimony in federal court this week, former NFL First Rounder @AaronMMaybin from Penn State, sent me this statement about his alleged payment by Blazer at PSU pic.twitter.com/Jz7mOpLs6C — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 26, 2019

Something says this will be only the first of many statements issued by former players as their names come up in connection to the ongoing trial and any subsequent NCAA investigations.