Report: Fenway Park the latest to join college football bowl extravaganza

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is set to extend into the offseason, as Brett McMurphy reported Tuesday the two baseball superpowers will now stage competing bowl games beginning next fall.

The Yankees have hosted the Pinstripe Bowl since 2010 and, according to McMurphy, Fenway Park will begin hosting its own bowl game in 2020.

Boston will join Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach in the bowl rotation next season, lifting the overall total to 42 bowl games, plus the national championship game. Eighty-four teams will make the postseason beginning next season, nearly two-thirds of the FBS population.

The ACC and the American will compete in the game, according to McMurphy. The ACC already competes against the Big Ten in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Fenway Park has hosted football games off and on for more than a century. Boston College has played in more than 70 games over the years, most recently against Notre Dame in 2015. The New England Patriots, then known as the Boston Patriots, called Fenway home from 1963-68, and last November Fenway hosted the Harvard-Yale rivalry game.