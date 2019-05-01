Arizona Bowl sued by Arizona state sports commission

In Arizona, the state’s sports commission is accusing the Arizona Bowl of breach of contract because the bowl game did not meet a deadline to renew its agreement or coordinate a buyout fee by the deadline in a contract earlier this year.

According to a report from the Arizona Daily Star, Nova Home Loans had until Jan. 30 to either renew its contract with the Arizona Bowl or pay a buyout fee of $100,000 to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. Lawyers for Nova Home Loans reportedly have confirmed the sponsor would not renew the agreement or pay the buyout sum.

While that legal squabble is unfolding, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission may be targeted by a countersuit from the Arizona Bowl itself. According to the same report, the bowl game may file a lawsuit accusing the commission of not providing the services expected under the contract as a managing partner for the game.

In short, the Arizona Bowl could potentially be in some jeopardy, but it may work itself out in the end. The bowl game is certainly down the radar of college football bowl games but the game has been attended fairly well compared to other mid to late December bowl games. Last year’s game between Nevada and Arkansas State was attended by a reported 32,368, giving the game a paid attendance of at least 30,000 for a third consecutive season. That alone should give some hope that the Arizona Bowl will live on to see another season. It just has some legal issues floating above it that will have to be settling in the court system.

The Arizona Bowl pairs teams from the Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference. There is no date on the calendar just yet for the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

