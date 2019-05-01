UCLA kicker announces grad transfer to Utah

Utah has a new kicker in Salt Lake City, and he’s coming from another Pac-12 South Division program. Andrew Strauch announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening he is leaving UCLA and transferring to Utah as a graduate transfer.

“Extremely excited to announce I’ll be pursuing my masters as well as continuing my football career at the University of Utah.” Strauch announced. “Thank you to everyone at UCLA who made the last four years so special!”

Strauch was more of a backup option for the UCLA special teams unit last season. He appeared in just one game and attempted three punts for an average of 36.33 yards per punt. He did not appear in a game during the 2017 season and made four appearances in 2016 as a freshman. He converted one of two field goal attempts and connected on all nine extra point attempts he was asked to attempt.

It just so happens that a position on the Utah roster at the kicker position opened up just within the last few weeks. In mid-April, kicker Chayden Johnston made the decision to stop playing football.

As a graduate transfer, Strauch can step in right away to fill the hole in the kicking game for the Utes. Utah is looking to replace Lou Groza Award winner Matt Gay this season.

