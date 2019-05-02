Report: Florida transfer QB Jalon Jones accused of sexual battery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.

It was confirmed Tuesday that, to the surprise of many, Jalon Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Speculation quickly followed that the quarterback’s departure was not related to football; rather, something off the field was amiss and triggered the transfer.

Thursday, the speculation became concrete as multiple reports indicate that Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a female in the early morning hours of April 6. According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing a police report obtained by the newspaper, the alleged victim in the assault declined to press charges.

The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”

Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.